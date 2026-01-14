Linette Battles Back Under the Lights to Cap a Demanding Two-Match Day

After a long day, following rain delays on Tuesday night, Linette claimed the victory 6-1, 7-6.

Feeling pleased with her ability to start strong, Linette hopes to carry the momentum from her first set into her next match.

"I think I started really, really well. She was a bit surprised at how I was moving on the court and how I was staying in the rallies. I was definitely taking advantage of that, and I just hope I can continue it for a bit longer," she said.

"Obviously, you don’t want to lose from a double break. I was extremely upset with myself for letting it slip. At this level, against such a great player, you can’t afford to lose two service games like that. But I was trying not to dwell on it, just stay mentally focused and look forward. I take a lot of confidence from being able to come back."

Earlier in the day, Linette had shown a similar pattern in her first-round victory over Oksana Selekhmeteva, winning the opening set 6-3, dropping the second 1-6, and recovering to take the final set 6-1. She was determined not to repeat the same lapse in her second match.

"I was happy because earlier it happened exactly the same way. So I was double upset with myself in the second set because I let it happen twice today. But closing it out quicker today than before is definitely an improvement," she said.

"Serving it out at one extra game, I think, was the turning point. I’m glad that at the end I just competed and was able to finish stronger."

With her Quarter-Finals match against Iva Jovic (USA) scheduled for the Thursday day session, Linette will focus on recovery, including stretching and a massage. She will need it after nearly two hours more court time than her opponent today.

In their last meeting, Jovic defeated Linette in straight sets at the 2024 US Open. Jovic has been in top form this week, dropping only four games in the tournament so far.

"She’s obviously on a roll, giving games away to very few people this week, so it’s going to be tough. She’s 15 years younger than me, so it’ll be very challenging. Last time she beat me quite easily, so I don’t really have much to lose. If I can start tomorrow the way I started both matches today, I think I can play good tennis and compete well," Linette said.

Linette has also had a strong start to 2026, reaching the Quarter-Finals of the ASB Classic in Auckland earlier this month. The upcoming match between Linette and Jovic promises to be one not to miss.

