Krejčíková and Williams headline Grand Slam Tuesday's Day Session at Hobart International

Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejčíková (CZE) returns to Hobart for the first time in many years and says she’s thrilled to be back in Tasmania, praising the tournament’s growth and organisation.

“I really like Tasmania and the way the tournament is run,” Krejčíková said. “A lot has improved since the last time I was here, and it’s great to see how the tournament has developed.”

Krejčíková will face Peyton Stearns (USA) at 12pm on Centre Court, in a key matchup as both players build momentum heading into Melbourne.

Tickets for Tuesday’s day and night sessions are in high demand.

“For me, this tournament is very important, especially coming back after injury,” she said. “Getting matches under my belt is the main goal right now.”

Hobart’s unique conditions are also expected to test players, with coastal winds adding an extra challenge and valuable preparation ahead of the Australian Open.

Off the court, Krejčíková has been enjoying Hobart’s highlights, including a visit to Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary, with Mount Wellington still on her must-see list.

Tuesday’s day session also features Venus Williams (USA) vs Tatjana Maria (GER), while the night session will be headlined by top seed Emma Raducanu (GBR) vs Camila Osorio (COL).

With a packed schedule and world-class matchups, Tuesday promises to be one of the biggest days of the tournament.

