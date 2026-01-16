Jovic Survives Preston Test to Book Hobart Final Spot

In a match full of momentum swings and incredible shot-making, Iva Jovic(USA) emerged victorious over Taylah Preston (AUS) in a display of strategy, resilience, and sheer determination.

“It was a crazy match,” Jovic admitted after the win. “Taylor was having an unbelievable week, playing some of the best tennis I’ve seen. I really had to adjust, find a different strategy, and just try not to panic.”

The first set didn’t go Jovic’s way, down 5–1, she knew the situation was tough but remained focused.

“Even in that moment, I thought if I could put a little scoreboard pressure on her, I’d have something to work with in the second set,” she explained. The strategy paid off. After a hard-fought first set, momentum began to shift. “[Taylor] threw her racket at 5–3,” Jovic recalled. “I used that to stay in the match and find my rhythm for the next set.”

By slowing the pace, weathering the storm, and capitalising on key moments, Jovic turned a challenging start into a thrilling comeback. “She was hitting some incredible winners, but I just stayed calm, made adjustments, and waited for the level to dip,” she said.

Having a long, three set match against Magda Linette(POL) the night before her Semi Final appearance was not the ideal preparation for Jovic. “[I] went to sleep around 2:30 a.m. and got up at 9,” Jovic admitted. “I felt sluggish this morning, but I worked with what I had and just focused on staying in the match.”

This win adds momentum for Jovic’s 2026 season.

“Starting off well is nice, but I’m really focused on continuing to improve and reaching bigger goals,” she said. “My ranking is higher than last year, but the focus is always on getting better every year.”

With a mix of tactical skill, mental toughness, and determination, Iva Jovic showed exactly what it takes to win at the highest level and fans can expect another thrilling performance in the Final to come on Saturday the 17th of January.

