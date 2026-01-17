Jovic and Cocciaretto Set for First-Time Hobart International Final Showdown

No.3 Seed Iva Jovic (USA) and Qualifier Elisabetta Cocciaretto(ITA) meet head to head for the first time in the Final of the 2026 Hobart International.

The championship match of the 2026 Hobart International brings together two players in outstanding form, each earning their place through commanding performances across the week.

Making her Hobart International main-draw debut, Iva Jovic (USA) has delivered a statement run to the final. The 18-year-old has defeated Janice Tjen, Renata Zarazua, Magda Linette and Taylah Preston, spending 7 hours and 11 minutes on court, having played in some of the longer games of the tournament. Her Quarter Final win over Magda Linette (POL) highlighted her resilience, coming through a near three-hour battle to book a place in the last four.

Jovic is contesting her second WTA Tour-level final, following her title run at Guadalajara in 2025, where she claimed her maiden WTA title at just 17 years of age. She arrives in Hobart at a career-high ranking of No.30, a remarkable rise from No.191 at the same time last year. If Jovic secures the title, she will be the fourth American to do so in as many years with McCartney Kessler in 2025, Emma Navarro in 2024, and Lauren Davis in 2023.

Contesting Jovic for the title, Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA), appearing in her fourth Hobart International and reaching the final here for the second time after her runner-up finish in 2023. Cocciaretto made it through qualifying and has defeated Ayano Shimizu, Ann Li, Anna Bondar and Antonia Ruzic to reach her third career WTA Tour-level final, dropping just one set so far in the tournament.

The world No.80 is bidding for her second career title and her first on hard court, having previously claimed the Lausanne title in 2023. Cocciarettoalso carries a positive start to 2026 against American opponents, standing 2–0 this season.