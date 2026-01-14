Hobart International Marks Fourth Year of Celebrating Women and Girls

For the fourth year in a row, Women and Girls and the incredibly important role they play in tennis and sport has been recognised at the Hobart International.

Being an women’s only tournament, the Hobart International presents a unique opportunity to celebrate the strength and power of female athletes. The Hobart International also hosts an Inspirational Women’s event, to recognise and celebrate the some of the most inspirational women in Tasmania.

Ally Bradley, Chair of Tennis Tasmania is proud of the impact the Women and Girls Day has on the wider community. Bringing together people to form all walks of life to celebrate, she shared the importance of events such as this in the calendar.

“We are incredibly proud to host our fourth Hobart Inspirational Women’s Event and see 50 Tasmanian women come together at the Hobart International to mark Women and Girls Day. This gathering isn’t about networking or business cards it’s about showing up, listening and being present with one another,” she said.

“Our speakers Meaghan Jeffrey and Brigitte McGuire shared their stories with honesty and generosity, creating space for real conversation and reflection. Now in our fourth year, this event continues to be about connection bringing together women who are making a genuine impact across Tasmania.”

This year’s Inspirational Women’s event has been proudly supported by Crowne Plaza Hobart, Frogmore Creek and Mingari & Co. These partners have assisted in creating a space that helps deepen the conversations and what it means to lead, support and belong.

Wednesday also features a special highlight as an all-girls Ballkid squad takes to the court throughout both sessions. This initiative celebrates the involvement and empowerment of young girls in sport, showcasing their professionalism, teamwork, and enthusiasm on a major stage. By spotlighting an all-girls squad across the entire day, the Hobart International’s commitment to inclusivity and providing an inspiring example for aspiring young athletes and sports participants alike is reinforced.