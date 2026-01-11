Hobart International 2026 Off to a Flying Start with Qualifying and Main Draw Reveal

Family Fun Success

The Family Fun Weekend kicked off early with the Ball Kid Hat Presentation, led by Antonia Ružić (HRV), who was thrilled to meet the 48 Ball Kids selected to take the court throughout the Hobart International.

Most of the Ball Kids are from Hobart and surrounding regions, with members of the squad also travelling from Launceston, Newcastle (NSW) and Brisbane (QLD) to be part of this year’s tournament.

The Ball Kid squad is filled with talented and developing athletes, with many representing Tasmania at national age-level tennis tournaments. Several squad members are also state and national representatives in sports such as cricket and orienteering.

Tournament Director Darren Sturgess was pleased with the strong turnout despite the earlier weather disruptions.

“It’s always great to get to Day 1 of the qualifying weekend. We want to thank the fans for persevering and coming out to support the event, especially with the conditions earlier,” Sturgess said.

“It’s fantastic to see them here watching some of the amazing players on court.”

The Main Draw Ceremony

The Main Draw Ceremony featured returning 2025 Champion McCartney Kessler (USA) alongside WTA Tour Supervisor Cristina Romero, Tournament Director Darren Sturgess, and Tasmania Devils’ Kath McCann.

With a jam-packed draw for 2026, fans were eager to see the match-ups and learn who would face major stars including Venus Williams and Emma Raducanu.

“The calibre of the competition this year is outstanding,” Sturgess said.

“We’ve got some big names in the draw, and that creates a really exciting environment for both the players and the fans.”

“Having McCartney back as the defending champion is fantastic. She knows the courts, knows the conditions, and she’ll be very tough to beat. The fact that she’s chosen to return says a lot about the experience she’s had here.”

“This event continues to go from strength to strength every year. We work extremely hard to ensure players have a great experience when they’re here, and it’s pleasing to see so many top-end athletes using this tournament as preparation for the Australian Open.”

“Of course, having Venus Williams here is huge. She’s a global icon who transcends tennis, and she’s going to bring that competitive edge to every match she plays.”

The Hobart International Main Draw is available online, with the Order of Play updated daily.

Hobart International Tennis Tournament – Draws for 10–17 January

Mertens Withdraws from Tournament

Two-time Hobart International champion Elise Mertens (BEL) has withdrawn from the tournament following a strong showing at the United Cup in Sydney.

Mertens released the following statement:

“I am very sorry to have to withdraw from the Hobart International this year. I have such fond memories on and off the court there and look forward to returning next year.

Good luck to all the players, and I will be watching from afar.”

