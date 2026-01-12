Grand Slam Tuesday – Biggest day yet for International Sport in Tasmania

Day Two of the Hobart International looms as a landmark occasion not only for the tournament itself, but for Tasmanian sport as a whole, as the island welcomes some of the biggest names in world tennis. In a major international drawcard, seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams (USA) will step onto the court during the day session, bringing unparalleled star power, global attention and a wealth of experience to Hobart. Her appearance marks a significant moment for the event, highlighting its growing reputation on the international tennis circuit.

The excitement will continue into the night session, with top seed Emma Raducanu (GBR) set to headline proceedings under lights. One of the most recognisable names in the modern game, Raducanu’s presence further elevates the day’s program and is expected to draw strong crowds and worldwide interest. Adding to the occasion, Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejčíková (CZE) will make her highly anticipated tournament debut on Tuesday, offering fans the rare opportunity to see another world-class competitor in action on Tasmanian soil.

With multiple Grand Slam champions, emerging international stars and Australian favourites all scheduled to compete across the day, the tournament is poised to deliver a full program of high-quality matches and memorable moments. Anticipation is building for record-breaking attendance and a festival atmosphere, as Tasmania once again showcases its ability to host elite international sport, firmly cementing its place on the world tennis stage.

