Free Family Fun Weekend & 1 Point Slam Competition

The much-loved weekend combines fun, community and world-class tennis, featuring qualifying matches, kids’ activities, player interactions and the launch of the exciting new 1 Point Slam competition.

Register and enter the ultimate experience competition

The Free Family Fun Weekend also serves as the official qualifying weekend for the Hobart International, with 18 matches played across the two days. Fans will have the opportunity to watch rising stars and local talent up close as players battle for a place in the main draw.

A major highlight of the weekend will be the debut of the 1 Point Slam, taking place on Sunday 11 January from 10am. The fast-paced, winner-takes-all competition will see invited participants and familiar faces go head-to-head in a high-energy format where anything can happen. Anna Reynolds has endorsed the competition, with additional celebrity and community participants to be announced.

Reynolds said the City’s support of the Hobart International reflects a strong commitment to inclusion, active lifestyles and vibrant community events.

“By supporting this free weekend, we’re ensuring children and families can connect with elite athletes, discover the joy of tennis and be part of one of Tasmania’s premier sporting events,” she said.

“We’re very proud to sponsor this event. It’s a wonderful opportunity for the Hobart community to experience this fantastic tournament at one of the best-located tennis centres in Australia — and even the world — which really comes to life on these community days.”

Hobart International Tournament Director Darren Sturgess said the Free Family Fun Weekend is designed to make tennis accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

“This weekend is completely free and the perfect way to experience the Hobart International up close,” Sturgess said.

“People can stroll in, stay for a short time or a long time, and really soak up the atmosphere. We keep doing it because we want everyone to have the opportunity to see world-class players. Opening the gates to the Tasmanian community is something we’re incredibly proud of.”

Gates open from 10am each day, with matches starting at 11am. Beyond the on-court action, fans can enjoy player meet-and-greets, autograph sessions, fan zone activities and opportunities to try tennis themselves.

Sunday’s 1 Point Slam adds another layer of excitement, bringing together local talent and special guests in a thrilling, unpredictable format.

The Play Zone will be open from 10am on both days and will feature Hot Shots Tennis sessions, autograph opportunities with main draw players, totem tennis, face painting, colouring competitions and more.

Pro-tip: head straight for the Play Zone on both Saturday and Sunday at 10am for the best chance of a hit with a player and autographs.

The Free Family Fun Weekend marks the official lead-in to the 31st edition of the Hobart International, part of the global WTA 250 Tour, bringing elite women’s tennis to Hobart ahead of the Australian Open.

The Hobart International 2026 runs from 10 to 17 January at the Domain Tennis Centre and is proudly supported by the Tasmanian Government through Events Tasmania.

Register and enter the ultimate experience competition