Doubles Drama Awaits: Kempen and Siskova Take on Tjen and Piter in Hobart Final

The 2026 Hobart International doubles final will feature Magali Kempen(BEL)/Anna Siskova(CZE) against Janice Tjen(INA)/Katarzyna Piter(POL).

Kempen/Siskova have shown excellent teamwork and tactical awareness throughout the tournament, advancing through the draw with disciplined baseline play and precise net execution.

The pair were happy to make it through to the Final, defeating Jesika Maleckova(CZE)/Miriam Skoch(CZE) in the Semi Final of the Hobart International.

"We’re really happy to be through to another final together. It was a tough match, with a lot of ups and downs, but we managed to stay focused and adjust our game when we needed to," Siskova said.

"There were moments earlier where we could have done better, but we stayed calm, communicated well, and found ways to take control. That made all the difference."

"Playing here in Hobart has been amazing. The atmosphere, the fans, even seeing some of the local kids, really adds to the experience," said Kempen.

Tjen/Piter have proven themselves a versatile and determined team. With precise returns and confident net play, they’ve consistently found ways to gain the upper hand, earning their place in the championship match.

The final sets up an interesting matchup, with Kempen and Siskova’s structured approach facing the adaptable, aggressive style of Tjen and Piter.Both teams have navigated strong opposition to reach the championship, promising a competitive conclusion to the tournament.