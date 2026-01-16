Cocciaretto Becomes First Finalist at 2026 Hobart International

lisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) has secured her place in the final of the 2026 Hobart International, defeating Antonia Ružić (CRO) in a high intensity Semi Final encounter to become the tournament’s first finalist.

The Italian showcased her composure and experience on the Hobart courts, navigating a challenging contest against the rising Croatian to book her spot in the championship match. Ružić produced a determined performance throughout the Semi Final, pushing Cocciaretto with her aggressive play and court coverage, but the Italian proved decisive in the key moments.

Get your tickets for the Hobart International Final before they sell out!

Cocciaretto’s progression to the final continues her strong run in Hobart and marks an important milestone in her 2026 campaign, as she looks to claim the title at one of the WTA Tour’s traditional lead-up events to the Australian Open. Cocciaretto is no stranger to Hobart, having competed four times now, her best result was in 2023 when she made it all the way to the final against Lauren Davis (USA). Making it all the way through from qualifying to the Final, Cocciaretto will take confidence in her experience in Hobart as she heads into the Final.

Cocciaretto will now await the winner of the second semi-final as she prepares for the 2026 Hobart International final.

The best is yet to come with the Final on Saturday, the 17th of January, and you won’t want to miss it -

Get Your Hobart International Tickets & Premium Experience