Be Part of the Off Court Action at the 2026 Hobart International

Everyone loves the tennis, but the Hobart International has become about more than just what happens on court. It’s about health, wellbeing and connecting with the community.

Each January, the tournament brings people together through experiences that extend beyond match play, inviting locals and visitors alike to get active, connect and soak up the tournament atmosphere.

Grab tickets to be part of What’s On around the tournament

Tournament Director Darren Sturgess says tennis plays a powerful role in supporting both physical and mental health, and the event is proud to work alongside local community groups who share a passion for healthy, active lifestyles.

This year, the Hobart International is collaborating with organisations including the Knockoffs Run Club, the Live Life Well Project and KX Pilates to offer more ways for people to be involved, both on and off the court. While tennis remains the spectacle, the broader opportunity lies in connecting with the community year-round and showcasing everything Hobart and Tasmania have to offer.

Runners and tennis fans are invited to lace up for a special Hobart International edition of the Knockoffs Run Club on Tuesday 13 January from 5.15pm to 7.15pm. Starting and finishing at the Domain Tennis Centre, the guided run will take participants along a feel-good route before returning courtside to relax and refuel.

Tickets are $24 and include a guided run, a complimentary post-run drink, VIP access to the Hobart International, an engaging athlete panel featuring a Hobart International player, and 25 per cent off return tickets during tournament week.

Whether you’re a regular runner or simply looking for a fun and social way to experience the tournament, this event is the perfect blend of movement, conversation and world-class tennis.

For those who prefer to slow things down while still breaking a sweat, KX Pilates will host Pop-Up Pilates sessions on Centre Court as part of the Hobart International’s off-court program on Wednesday 14 January and Thursday 15 January.

These expert-led sessions will highlight the benefits of Pilates for strength, recovery and performance, offering a welcoming and accessible experience in a truly unique setting.

Early risers can take part in a 7.00am Centre Court Mat Pilates session on Wednesday 14 January, which includes a light breakfast, a ticket to the evening tennis session and a post-class glass of bubbles in the Garden Bar.

Night owls can enjoy a 5.00pm Centre Court Mat Pilates session on Thursday 15 January, including an on-court class, a post-class glass of bubbles in the Garden Bar and entry to the night tennis session.

From running clubs to Pilates on Centre Court, the Hobart International offers more ways than ever to be part of the action, on and off the court.

Grab tickets to be part of What’s On around the tournament