Australian Wild Cards Boost Local Interest at Hobart International

Wild Cards have been granted to Talia Gibson (AUS) and Taylah Preston (AUS), who will both take their place in a strong international field at the WTA 250 event.

Tournament Director Darren Sturgess said the decision reflects the Hobart International’s ongoing commitment to supporting Australian players and providing them with opportunities to compete on the world stage.

“We’re really excited to be able to announce a couple of Australian players. We know Tasmanian audiences really get behind our Aussies, and we hope they can take it up to the world’s best,” Sturgess said.

“We’re delighted to welcome Talia and Taylah into the main draw. Both players have shown great potential and determination, and we’re excited to see them showcase their skills in Hobart.”

Both Gibson and Preston arrive in Hobart following appearances at the Brisbane International in early January. The Wild Cards present a valuable opportunity for the pair to gain experience and ranking points against top-tier competition, while performing in front of a supportive home crowd.

Preston, who will be visiting Tasmania for the first time, is eager to make the most of the opportunity.

“I’m really excited. It’s my first time in Hobart and actually my first time in Tasmania, so I’m super excited to play here and hopefully get a few matches,” Preston said.

“It’s a great chance to keep working on my game, play against higher-ranked opponents, and really test myself against them.”

The Hobart International is a key lead-in event to the Australian Open and continues to play an important role in developing Australian tennis talent. Hobart is the second stop on the WTA 250 circuit, ahead of tournaments in cities including Austin, Prague, Hamburg, São Paulo, Seoul and Hong Kong.

Fans keen to see players like Gibson and Preston in action can take advantage of the 3 Day / 3 Night Pass, which provides access to all matches from Monday 12 to Wednesday 14 January. The pass is available for $75 for adults, with free entry for kids.

