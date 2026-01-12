Australian Wild Card through in Straight Sets on Day One of the Hobart International

Preston made a fast start in both sets before being tested late, showing strong composure to close out the match in a second-set tiebreak.

“I’m obviously really happy, especially to get a top-50 win. It always helps the confidence a bit,” Preston said post-match.

“I got off to a really good start in both sets. I did get a little nervous towards the end of the second, but I’m really proud of how I was able to keep going.”

After dropping five of six games late in the second set, the young Australian reset mentally and regained control when it mattered most.

“I just told myself not to worry about the score and to keep playing the same way,” she said. “I didn’t want to think about the fact that I’d lost four games in a row. I knew I was still in a really good position in the match.”

Tickets for the Hobart International are in high demand, with Tuesday’s day and night sessions among the tournament’s most popular.

Playing on home soil proved a significant boost, with the Hobart crowd providing vocal support throughout the contest.

“The crowd in Hobart was great. They really got behind me and definitely helped me get over the line,” Preston said. “It’s always nice to play in front of an Aussie crowd.”

Preston also pointed to improvements in her serve as a key factor in the win, using variation in pace and spin to keep her opponent off balance.

“Improving my serve and being able to mix it up is a big focus for me,” she said. “I felt really happy with how I was hitting the ball overall and I’m definitely playing at a level where I want to be.”

With coaches and family courtside, Preston said trusting her instincts was crucial during pressure moments.

“I looked to them a little for reassurance, but ultimately it’s about trusting myself and knowing what to do,” she said.

Attention now turns to the doubles draw, where Preston has teamed up with fellow West Australian and wild card Talia Gibson, a long-time friend.

“We’ve known each other since we were about seven,” Preston said. “It’ll be a lot of fun to get out there and play together.”

The pair made a winning start, defeating Quinn Gleason (USA) and Isabelle Haverlag (NED) 4-6, 6-3, [10-6] in the first round.