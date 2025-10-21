History returns to Hobart as tickets go on sale for Hobart International 2026

Tasmania’s Hobart International tennis tournament is set to bring more than 50 of the world’s top women’s tennis players to Hobart from Saturday 10 to Saturday 17 January 2026.

Renowned for attracting and unearthing some of the world’s best women’s tennis players, Hobart International 2026 is the only all-women’s tennis tournament leading into the Australian Open.

“Our record-breaking 30th Hobart International in 2025 is the perfect example of the tournament’s position in Australia as the place to be, to see some of the world’s best upcoming women’s tennis players,” Tournament Director Darren Sturgess said.

“Our 2025 Hobart International champion McCartney Kessler has since climbed up the rankings and has made a career high ranking of 30 so far this year.

“Kessler is certainly a rising star having had now four career Top 20 wins – all in 2025 - and in the last week reached her first quarterfinals above the WTA 250 level.

“Anything can happen in a tennis tournament like the Hobart International, so to make sure everyone has the chance to see their favourite players early in the tournament before the lineup thins out, we’ve introduced a 3 Day/Night session pass for the first three days of the main draw,” Sturgess said.

“We had some thrilling singles and doubles matches during the tournament this year and the atmosphere was incredible across the week with five-sessions reaching record crowd attendances and our new premium experience partner, Sabre Catering, exceeding our guests’ expectations in our ’94 Reserve Sky Suite and premium boxes.

“In 2026, Sabre Catering will be back for our premium experience guests, and our popular After 5 Ground Pass for $10 is back too.

“The After 5 Ground Pass gives guests access to view matches on Outside Courts as well as catch the Centre Court action on the big screen from within the popular Fan Zone with access to a spectacular line-up of food, drinks and entertainment.

“From Monday 12 through to semifinal Friday 16 January, up to four kids receive free general admission when accompanied by an adult general admission ticket holder.”

Hobart International 2026 tickets are on sale from 12pm AEDT today, Tuesday 21 October via Ticketmaster for the main draw, quarterfinals, semifinals and final: Monday 12 January – Saturday 17 January 2026.

The tournament’s Free Family Fun Weekend and Qualifying Round will take place on Saturday 10 – Sunday 11 January 2026, with 18 matches across the two days, the chance to drop in on a player autograph signing and Hot Shots Tennis session in the Kids Zone, plus plenty of activities for the kids, including totem tennis, face painting, colouring competition and more.

The Hobart International 2026 is proudly supported by the Tasmanian Government through Events Tasmania.