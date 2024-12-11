Nine top 50 players confirmed for 30th Hobart International

Two-time Champion and 2024 finalist, Elise Mertens (BEL), will headline a strong field for the 30th edition of Hobart International in 2025. The Hobart regular is joined by world No. 34 and Australian Open 2024 semifinalist, Dayana Yastremska (UKR), and world No. 36 Amanda Anisimova (USA).

They join previously announced Grand Slam champion and former world No.3 Sloane Stephens (USA), world No. 52 Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) and world No. 38 Magda Linette (POL).

Mertens made tournament history in 2018, becoming the first back-to-back singles champion after successfully defending the title she claimed as a qualifier in 2017, while Yastremska is one to watch being the first woman born in the 2000s to crack the top 100 in the WTA rankings.

An exciting line-up features nine current top-50 players, including Lulu Sun (NZL), who made her breakthrough earlier this year to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. She is joined by rising stars Elina Avanesyan (ARM), Rebecca Sramkova (SVK), Yue Yuan (CHN) and Clara Tauson (DEN).

Twenty-three-year-old Serbian, world No. 51 Olga Danilovic strengthens the lineup of players confirmed, following her career-best season in 2024, having reached her first Grand Slam second round at Roland Garros (as a qualifier) and winning her first Hologic WTA Tour title on hard courts at the WTA 250 Guangzhou Open.

"This summer we're in for an exciting tournament with nine top 50 players from nine different countries hitting Hobart this January and 10 players in the 2025 lineup having achieved career-high rankings in 2024," Hobart International Tournament Director Darren Sturgess said.

"Once again Hobart will be represented with an exciting crop of emerging talent who will be challenging the experienced players in our line up. I can't wait to see which future stars will emerge this summer."



Fans will be able to see 32 of the world's best players and 16 of the best doubles teams over 10 sessions (day and night) during the main draw in the second week of January.

The gates will be open on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 January for the FREE Family Fun Weekend with plenty of action and things to do for the whole family.

Tickets for the Hobart International start at just $10 for the After 5 Ground Pass, offering excellent value to enjoy the festival atmosphere and tennis action under the stars. For those seeking a premium experience, Premium Reserved Seats include all-inclusive, in-seat food and beverages provided by Sabre Catering.

Off the court, the Hobart International will also host three world leaders of women's tennis with an inaugural Inspirational Series event for the community with Australian former world No.4, TEDx presenter and speaker, commentator and two-time bestselling author Jelena Dokic, Australian former world No.7 Judy Dalton AM and Womens Tennis Association CEO Portia Archer at the Glenorchy District Football Club on Tuesday 7 January, 2025.



PLAYER RANKING Elise MERTENS (BEL) 33 Dayana YASTREMSKA (UKR) 34 Amanda ANISIMOVA (USA) 36 Magda LINETTE (POL) 38 Lulu SUN (NZL) 40 Elina AVANESYAN (ARM) 43 Rebecca SRAMKOVA (SVK) 46 Yue YUAN (CHN) 49 Clara TAUSON (DEN) 50 Olga DANILOVIC (SRB) 51 Elisabetta COCCIARETTO (ITA) 52 Viktoriya TOMOVA (BUL) 53 Jessica BOUZAS MANEIRO (ESP) 54 Anhelina KALININA (UKR) 56 Katie VOLYNETS (USA) 59 Camilia OSORIO (COL) 60 Yafan WANG (CHN) 62 Mayar SHERIF (EGY) 65 Varvara GRACHEVA (FRA) 66 Mccartney KESSLER (USA) 67 Bernarda PERA (USA) 71 Sloane STEPHENS (USA) 76

