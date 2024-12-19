Daria Saville receives wildcard for 30th edition of Hobart International

Crowd favourite and former top 20 Australian, Daria Saville has secured a wildcard to return for the 30th edition of the Hobart International.

"I'm so excited to be back in Hobart this summer. I can't wait to play in front of this incredible crowd. I had the best support last year, so I really hope that this time around it's going to be as fun. Can't wait to see you all," Daria Saville said.



"Daria stormed through to the semifinals of the 2024 Hobart International and we can't wait to see how far she goes this year. With one tour title under her belt, being a five-time tournament finalist, an Olympian, an Australian team player in the Billie King Jean Cup this year, Daria is an Australian fan favourite who brings a lot of fun and energy to the Hobart International," Hobart International Tournament Directorsaid.

Daria Saville joins the previously announced two-time Champion and 2024 finalist, Elise Mertens (BEL), world No. 34 and Australian Open 2024 semifinalist, Dayana Yastremska (UKR), world No. 36 Amanda Anisimova (USA), Grand Slam champion and former world No.3 Sloane Stephens (USA), world No. 52 Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) and world No. 38 Magda Linette (POL) who will headline a strong field for the 30th edition of Hobart International in 2025.

The exciting tournament line-up features nine current top-50 players, including Lulu Sun (NZL), who made her breakthrough earlier this year to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. She is joined by rising stars Elina Avanesyan (ARM), Rebecca Sramkova (SVK), Yue Yuan (CHN) and Clara Tauson (DEN)

Fans will be able to see 32 of the world's best players and 16 of the best doubles teams over 10 sessions (day and night) during the main draw in the second week of January.

The gates will be open on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 January for the FREE Family Fun Weekend with plenty of action and things to do for the whole family.



Tickets for the Hobart International start at just $10 for the After 5 Ground Pass, offering excellent value to enjoy the festival atmosphere and tennis action under the stars. For those seeking a premium experience, Premium Reserved Seats include all-inclusive, in-seat food and beverages provided by Sabre Catering.

Off the court, the Hobart International will also host three world leaders of women's tennis with an inaugural Inspirational Series event for the community with Australian former world No.4, TEDx presenter and speaker, commentator and two-time bestselling author Jelena Dokic, Australian former world No.7 Judy Dalton AM and Womens Tennis Association CEO Portia Archer at the Glenorchy District Football Club on Tuesday 7 January, 2025.



The popular pop-up Pilates on Centre Court is back to kick of the tournament's celebration of women and girls in tennis day on the morning of Wednesday 8 January with tickets now on sale.

PLAYER RANKING Elise MERTENS (BEL) 33 Dayana YASTREMSKA (UKR) 34 Amanda ANISIMOVA (USA) 36 Magda LINETTE (POL) 38 Lulu SUN (NZL) 40 Elina AVANESYAN (ARM) 43 Rebecca SRAMKOVA (SVK) 46 Yue YUAN (CHN) 49 Clara TAUSON (DEN) 50 Olga DANILOVIC (SRB) 51 Elisabetta COCCIARETTO (ITA) 52 Viktoriya TOMOVA (BUL) 53 Jessica BOUZAS MANEIRO (ESP) 54 Anhelina KALININA (UKR) 56 Katie VOLYNETS (USA) 59 Camilia OSORIO (COL) 60 Yafan WANG (CHN) 62 Mayar SHERIF (EGY) 65 Varvara GRACHEVA (FRA) 66 Mccartney KESSLER (USA) 67 Bernarda PERA (USA) 71 Sloane STEPHENS (USA) 76

The 2025 Hobart International is proudly supported by the Tasmanian Government through Events Tasmania.