Bulova becomes new Official Timekeeper of United Cup, Brisbane, Adelaide and Hobart Internationals

Watchmaker Bulova has signed on as the Official Timekeeper Partner of the United Cup, Brisbane International, Adelaide International and Hobart International tennis tournaments.

Tennis Australia Chief Commercial Officer Cedric Cornelis said this is the first time Bulova has collaborated with a series of international lead-in tennis tournaments in Australia.

"We are delighted to welcome Bulova to our partner family," Cornelis said.

"To showcase its expertise and innovation in timekeeping, Bulova will be the official match clock on court and have a digital presence at the United Cup, Brisbane International, Adelaide International and Hobart International, allowing fans to be able to keep precise track of the action."

Bulova Australia Marketing and Product Manager Jae Lee added, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership for the upcoming summer with the United Cup and the Brisbane, Adelaide and Hobart Internationals.

"This collaboration represents an exciting opportunity to align our brand with the passion, excellence, and global recognition the sport here in Australia embodies. Our commitment to supporting world-class athletes, events, and the tennis community at large is a natural extension of our dedication to promoting active lifestyles and fostering growth in sports."

"We are confident that this partnership will not only enhance the fan experience this summer but also solidify a long-term relationship that benefits both our brand and the tennis ecosystem. Together, we are poised for an unforgettable summer of tennis."

In 2025, Bulova will celebrate 150 years as a visionary leader of the watchmaking industry.