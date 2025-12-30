Everything You Need to Know: Tournament Details & Key Dates Explained

The countdown is on for the Brisbane International presented by ANZ! To make sure you don’t miss a moment at the Queensland Tennis Centre, we’ve put together this quick guide with everything you need to know.

From key dates to player match-ups, here’s how to stay ahead of the game.

✅ Tournament Dates

Mark your calendar, this is when the action begins!

2-3 January 2026 | Qualifying | Free entry

4-11 January 2026 | Main Draw

Arena tickets and ground passes available for purchase here

📅 When are specific rounds and finals played?

Check out the Provisional Schedule on our website here. It’s your go-to guide for which rounds are expected each day. The provisional schedule is subject to change, so please use this as a ‘guide’.

👏 Who’s hitting the court?

The full player entry list was published in early December. Wildcards and Qualifiers will also be added to the main draw. See the stars coming to Brisbane here.

🔍 When will I know the match-ups?

The official draw will take place on Saturday 3 January (just before the main draw kicks off on Sunday 4 January). After the draw, ATP and WTA match-ups for the first round will be available on:

The Brisbane International website

Our social media channels

ATP/WTA official websites

Win and move forward. Lose and you’re out. That’s the thrill of elimination tennis!

🕐 Exact match times? Here’s the deal.

The Order of Play drops the night before each day’s matches. Once the tournament starts, you’ll find it here.

Why the wait? Because tennis is unpredictable! The schedule depends on:

Who wins and who’s out

Weather conditions

Player recovery

Singles and doubles scheduling (since many players compete in both).

Our Tournament Director carefully balances all of these factors to keep the action flowing smoothly and avoid any clashes, so you get the best possible experience!

🔥 Ready to plan your visit?

Grab your tickets here and get set for world-class tennis in Brisbane!