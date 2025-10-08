- Arena Tickets
- Ground Passes
- Premium Experiences
Arena tickets
Experience world-class tennis at the Queensland Tennis Centre with a Pat Rafter Arena ticket. Choose a day or night session to enjoy your reserved seat in the arena, plus access to all outdoor and practice courts, Show Courts 1 & 2, and the vibrant precinct. Off court, explore a fantastic line-up of food, drinks, entertainment and fan activations for an unforgettable tournament atmosphere.
For more details on ticketing, see the Brisbane International 2026 ticket conditions of sale and entry.
Pat Rafter Arena session tickets
Ground Passes
Includes access to:
- the precinct
- all outdoor match and practice courts
- Show Courts 1 & 2.
Enjoy the Queensland Tennis Centre precinct with a spectacular line-up of food, beverages, entertainment and fan activations.
Fans in the racquet club during the Brisbane International at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane on Sunday, January 5, 2024. Photo by Jason O'Brien
Crowds and signage at the Queensland Tennis Centre during the Brisbane International in Brisbane on Monday, December 30, 2024. Photo by Josh Woning
Crowds and signage at the Queensland Tennis Centre during the Brisbane International in Brisbane on Thursday, January 2 2025. Photo by Josh Woning
