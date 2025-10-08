Your ticket to the action

Ground Passes, Arena Seats & Premium Experiences, however you want to experience the Brisbane International presented by ANZ. We’ve got your ticket to the action. The official pre-sale is coming soon, get ready to be first in line.

Attendees entering the Pat Rafter Arena

Arena tickets

Experience world-class tennis at the Queensland Tennis Centre with a Pat Rafter Arena ticket. Choose a day or night session to enjoy your reserved seat in the arena, plus access to all outdoor and practice courts, Show Courts 1 & 2, and the vibrant precinct. Off court, explore a fantastic line-up of food, drinks, entertainment and fan activations for an unforgettable tournament atmosphere.

For more details on ticketing, see the Brisbane International 2026 ticket conditions of sale and entry.

Pat Rafter Arena session tickets

Day session tickets

Includes access to:

  • the precinct
  • reserved Pat Rafter Arena seat for the day session
  • all outdoor match and practice courts
  • Show Courts 1 & 2.

 

Enjoy the Queensland Tennis Centre precinct with a spectacular line-up of food, beverages, entertainment and fan activations.

General view of Nick Kyrgios (AUS) playing Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) at the Brisbane International

Night session tickets

Includes access to:

  • the precinct
  • reserved Pat Rafter Arena seat for the night session
  • all outdoor match and practice courts
  • Show Courts 1 & 2.

 

Enjoy the Queensland Tennis Centre precinct with a spectacular line-up of food, beverages, entertainment and fan activations.

Novak Djokovic (SRB) and Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Alexander Erler (AUT) and Andreas Mies (GER) at the Brisbane International

Ground Passes

Includes access to:

  • the precinct
  • all outdoor match and practice courts
  • Show Courts 1 & 2.

Enjoy the Queensland Tennis Centre precinct with a spectacular line-up of food, beverages, entertainment and fan activations.

Step into a world of luxury at the 2026 Brisbane International presented by ANZ. Where every detail is crafted for those who appreciate the exceptional. From the moment you arrive, expect an elevated experience - impeccable service, exquisite dining, and a front-row seat to world-class tennis.

Whether you’re hosting valued clients or sharing an unforgettable day with family and friends, our Premium Experiences promise atmosphere, elegance and the thrill of the game like nowhere else.

We look forward to welcoming you to the Queensland Tennis Centre - where sport, style and sophistication come together in true Brisbane fashion.

Interested in a Premium Experience at the Brisbane International?

For more details, see the Brisbane International 2026 Premium Experience conditions.