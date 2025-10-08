Step into a world of luxury at the 2026 Brisbane International presented by ANZ. Where every detail is crafted for those who appreciate the exceptional. From the moment you arrive, expect an elevated experience - impeccable service, exquisite dining, and a front-row seat to world-class tennis.

Whether you’re hosting valued clients or sharing an unforgettable day with family and friends, our Premium Experiences promise atmosphere, elegance and the thrill of the game like nowhere else.

We look forward to welcoming you to the Queensland Tennis Centre - where sport, style and sophistication come together in true Brisbane fashion.