Aryna Sabalenka a Brisbane International champion again

With four Grand Slam titles and 72 weeks spent at the top of the rankings, Aryna Sabalenka’s place among modern day greats was already assured.

But the 27-year-old provided another measure of greatness as she defeated Marta Kostyuk to claim a second straight Brisbane International title on Sunday.

In powering to a second consecutive triumph at Pat Rafter Arena, the world No.1 became one of only three women to defend the season-opening WTA 500 title. She joined Serena Williams and Karolina Pliskova with back-to-back entries on the tournament’s illustrious honour roll.

Sabalenka secured her 22nd title in total with a 6-4 6-3 win over Ukraine’s Kostyuk, marking her fourth straight-sets win at the 2026 tournament.

"It's super special.. I'm happy to start this season on a very high note. Yeah, happy with the level I was able to show throughout this week," she said.

The 26th-ranked Kostyuk had launched her 2026 season in spectacular style, claiming three top-10 wins – over Amanda Anisimova, Mirra Andreeva and Jessica Pegula – to progress to a fourth WTA- level final. She held world No.6 Pegula to just three games as she completed her semifinal victory in under an hour.

But as Kostyuk quickly discovered in the final, the hard-hitting Sabalenka imposes a different kind of pressure. The world No.1 entered their fifth match on tour with a perfect 4-0 head-to-head record and as she charged to a 3-0 first-set lead, her intention to build on that winning record quickly became clear.

There were signs of Kostyuk at last solving the Sabalenka riddle, including a break of serve that saw her level the first set. But recovery was brief for the 23-year-old as Sabalenka elevated the intensity, converting the second of five break points to secure the 40-minute first set.

Sabalenka soon held all momentum, building a streak of six straight games as she took control of the second set. Her lone ace of the match delivered a first match point, which the 27-year-old duly converted with another near-unreturnable serve after 89 minutes on court.

With 19 of her 22 titles now secured on a hard court, Sabalenka’s second title from her three Brisbane finals provided an ominous warning ahead of her return to the Australian Open, where she is a two-time champion and three-time finalist.

"It's tennis, it's sport, and that's why it's so beautiful because you cannot predict anything. It's like every day you go out there and you prove your level, you prove your point," said Sabalenka, stopping short of declaring herself a favourite for a fifth Grand Slam victory in Melbourne.

"Nobody knows what's going to happen in the future, but the only one thing I'm sure is that I will be there, I'll be fighting, I'll do my best to go as far as possible and do a little bit better than I did last year."

The stats sheets are increasingly in her favour, with Sabalenka now ranking third among active players for most tournament victories, trailing only Venus Williams (with 49) and Iga Swiatek (on 25).

The Brisbane International is a significant part of that story, with her 14th match win placing her behind Azarenka (with 19 wins) and Pliskova (18).

An imperious 2026 performance was helped by Sabalenka's trademark power, as well as the increased variety now shaping her game.

"I finally found the touch game. I figured something, and I kind of like changed my game style," she smiled. "Now I'm not only the aggressive player. I can play at the net, I can be in the defense, I can use my slice, I have good touch."

And there's also the potential for Sabalenka to achieve even further growth from her lofty position at world No.1.

For sure there are so many things I can improve at, and that's the beauty of sport," she added. "There is always that little percent for little room for improvement."

First, however, there was another Brisbane International title for the recrowned champion to celebrate.