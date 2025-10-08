- All
The Men's ITF 500 Australian Wheelchair International will be held during the Brisbane International between 9-11 January 2026.
The order of play will be released 1 day before the matches start.
|Date
|Session
|Price
|Tickets
Friday 9 January
|Ground pass
|Adults - $30
|Saturday 10 January
|Ground pass
|Free
|Free entry, pop by the Box Office for a free ticket.
|Sunday 11 January
|Ground pass
|Free
|Free entry, pop by the Box Office for a free ticket.
Brisbane International 2026 Provisional Schedule
Get ready for eight days of world-class tennis at the Brisbane International presented by ANZ.
It all builds to an unforgettable finals day, where champions are crowned and history is made.
Friday 2nd January - Qualifying
|Session
|Round
|Gate Opening Time
|Session Start Time
|Approx. Finish Time
|Draw
Day Session
Free entry
|Qualifying
|9.30am
10am
|4pm
|Women's qualifiers draw
Women's order of play
Saturday 3rd January - Qualifying
|Session
|Round
|Gate Opening Time
|Session Start Time
|Approx. Finish Time
|Draws and schedule
|Day Session
Free entry
|Qualifying
|9.30am
|10am
|4pm
Sunday 4th January- Family Fun Day
|Session
|Round
|Gate Opening Time
|Pat Rafter Arena Door Opening Time
|Session Start Time
|Approx. Finish Time
|Order of Play
|Ground Pass
Qualifying / First Round Singles
9.30am
|11am
7pm
|Combined order of play
|Day Session
Pat Rafter Arena
|10.30am
|11am
Monday 5th January
|Session
|Round
|Gate Opening Time
|Pat Rafter Arena Door Opening Time
|Session Start Time
|Approx. Finish Time
|Order of Play
|Ground Pass
First Round Singles
9.30am
|11am
|Combined order of play
|Day Session
Pat Rafter Arena
|10.30am
|11am
|Night Session
Pat Rafter Arena
|4.30pm
|6pm*
|6.30pm*
|11pm
Tuesday 6th January
|Session
|Round
|Gate Opening Time
|Pat Rafter Arena Door Opening Time
|Session Start Time
|Approx. Finish Time
|Ground Pass
First Round / Second Round Singles
9.30am
|11am
|Day Session
Pat Rafter Arena
10.30am
11am
5pm
|Night Session
Pat Rafter Arena
|Second Round Singles
4.30pm
6pm*
6.30pm*
11pm
Wednesday 7th January
|Session
|Round
|Gate Opening Time
|Pat Rafter Arena Door Opening Time
|Session Start Time
|Approx. Finish Time
|Ground Pass
Second Round Singles
9.30am
|11am
|Day Session
Pat Rafter Arena
|10.30am
|11am
|5pm
|Night Session
Pat Rafter Arena
|4.30pm
|6pm*
|6.30pm*
|11pm
Thursday 8th January
|Session
|Round
|Gate Opening Time
|Pat Rafter Arena Door Opening Time
|Session Start Time
|Approx. Finish Time
|Ground Pass
Second Round / Third Round Singles
9.30am
|11am
|Day Session Pat Rafter Arena
|10.30am
|11am
|5pm
|Night Session Pat Rafter Arena
|4.30pm
|6pm*
|6.30pm*
|11pm
Friday 9th January
|Session
|Round
|Gate Opening Time
|Pat Rafter Arena Door Opening Time
|Session Start Time
|Approx. Finish Time
|Ground Pass
Men’s & Women’s Singles Quarterfinals
ITF 500 Australian Wheelchair International – day 1
9.30am
|11am
|Day Session Pat Rafter Arena
|10.30am
|11am
|5pm
|Night Session Pat Rafter Arena
|4.30pm
|6pm*
|6.30pm*
|11pm
Saturday 10th January
|Session
|Round
|Gate Opening Time
|Pat Rafter Arena Door Opening Time
|Session Start Time
|Approx. Finish Time
|Ground Pass
|Women’s Singles Semifinals & Men’s Singles Semifinal
ITF 500 Australian Wheelchair International – day 2
9.30am
|11am
|Day Session Pat Rafter Arena
|10.30am
|11am
|5pm
|Night Session Pat Rafter Arena
|Men’s Singles Semifinal & Women’s Doubles Final
|4.30pm
|6pm*
|6.30pm*
|11pm
Sunday 11th January
|Session
|Round
|Gate Opening Time
|Pat Rafter Arena Door Opening Time
|Session Start Time
|Approx. Finish Time
|Twilight Session Pat Rafter Arena
|Men’s Doubles Final, Women’s Singles Final & Men’s Singles Final
|12.30pm
|1.30pm
|2pm
|9pm
- This schedule is a draft only and is always subject to change without notice. Brisbane International ticket conditions of sale and entry apply to the ticket holder. See conditions and on entry to the Queensland Tennis Centre.
- *Approximate finish times are based on approximately 1 ½ hours per match. Actual finish times will depend on the length of play. The night session commences at the completion of the day’s scheduled matches or the allocated time, whichever is later.
- All patrons must vacate Pat Rafter Arena between sessions.