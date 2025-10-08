- Getting there
How to get to the venue
All fans can travel free with their valid Brisbane International ticket on Queensland Rail train and Translink bus services to the Queensland Tennis Centre.
Discover Brisbane
Stay in Brisbane’s luxury hotels or self-contained apartments close to attractions and the Convention Centre.
Enjoy the city’s acclaimed dining scene, explore nearby gems like the Scenic Rim and Moreton Bay, and find essential visitor tips on climate, transport, and more.
Hotels
Want to be at the heart of the action? Browse luxurious hotels and self-contained apartments in Brisbane City and enjoy an easy walk to all the city’s main attractions and the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre.
Eat and drink
Discover why Brisbane’s dining scene is attracting global attention. Sample Brisbane’s award-winning bars, bites and brews that have made their mark on the Australian foodie scene.
Pick from an abundance of rooftop bars, hidden laneway gems and riverside delights to enjoy while revelling in Brisbane’s alfresco lifestyle.
Explore Brisbane's Regions
Why not stay longer and explore Brisbane’s backyard?
Discover the Scenic Rim’s World Heritage rainforests or the stunning Moreton Bay filled with pristine islands and wildlife just an hour from the city.
Visitor essentials
Get your Brisbane bearings, from climate to currency to public transport and practical tips.
Marriott Bonvoy Brisbane Hotels
Explore the home state of our tennis champion, Ash Barty, as the Brisbane International makes its return in 2026. As the tournament kicks off Australia’s summer of tennis, start off strong with a stay at one of Marriott Bonvoy’s five Brisbane hotels. Alongside exceptional accommodation, Marriott Bonvoy’s Brisbane hotels have incredible dining options such as Guy Grossi’s newest venue, Settimo, and contemporary riverfront restaurant, The Lex.
Continue the winning streak when you explore the river city’s a mix of urban allure and natural beauty. Explore the gardens and parks or numerous galleries and museums showcasing both local and international talent.
Welcome to Brisbane
Australia’s lifestyle capital and proud host of the 2026 Brisbane International presented by ANZ.
This summer, the Queensland Tennis Centre will come alive with nearly 200 of the world’s best tennis players descending onto Pat Rafter Arena for one of the city’s most anticipated major sporting events.
Held over eight action-packed days and set against Brisbane’s unbeatable sporting atmosphere, fans will witness blockbuster competition as top-ranked players and rising stars go head-to-head.
The 15th edition of the tournament promises excitement on and off the court, with fans treated to sporting excellence and entertainment for all ages across the precinct.
After match point, Brisbane’s must-do destinations are waiting to be explored, from riverside dining at Howard Smith Wharves, to the cultural buzz of South Bank, Fish Lane or Fortitude Valley.
As Australia’s top sporting city and proud host of the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Brisbane knows how to stage unforgettable global events.
Whether you’re a local supporter or a visiting fan, we invite you to enjoy the tournament and experience everything that makes Brisbane one of the best places in the world to live and visit.
Regards,
Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner, City of Brisbane
Frequently asked questions
Find everything you need to know before attending the Brisbane International, including the schedule, food and drink, safety and security, accessibility, and venue information.
Schedule
The schedule for each day’s matches is posted on this website the night before they occur. The number of matches is determined by the Tournament Referee and is subject to change.
Qualifying will run from 2-3 January 2026. Entry to the Queensland Tennis Centre during Qualifying is free.
The Brisbane International is an elimination tennis tournament. Tickets are sold to sessions of the Brisbane International, rather than to watch a particular match or player, so it is not possible to purchase tickets in advance for a specific player.
As it is an elimination tournament, a schedule for each day cannot be announced until the night prior. You can find the schedule and order of play on the Brisbane International website. Remember, the schedule and order of play is subject to change at any time. Tennis tournaments are, at times, unpredictable and unavoidable events can occur. It all adds to the thrill and suspense of the Brisbane International.
Facilities
There are multiple options to get to the Brisbane International, including bus, car, or rideshare/taxi. For more information on these transportation options and parking, please visit our Getting there tab.
The Queensland Tennis Centre will have cloak room facilities available at each of the main public entries to the venue. These facilities will close half an hour after the conclusion of the last match of the day.
The Queensland Tennis Centre has several parent rooms available throughout the precinct.
All lost property will be stored at the Information Booth on the day it is handed in. The event can be contacted at brisbanetennis@tennis.com.au to claim lost property on subsequent days or post-event. Lost property is held for 1 month after the conclusion of the event, when it is then donated to charity or disposed of.
Yes, the Brisbane International is a cashless event. All catering, merchandise and ticketing outlets on site accept EFTPOS.
There is currently no public Wi-Fi available at the Queensland Tennis Centre.
Food and drink
There will be a variety of food and drink offerings available at the Queensland Tennis Centre, including coffee, hot food, salads, ice creams and a variety of bars. There will be an offering to suit all tastes.
There are several water bubblers throughout the precinct for refilling water bottles.
Patrons are permitted to bring their own food and drink to the Brisbane International, provided no items on the following prohibited items list are included (i.e. alcohol or glass).
Prohibited items
For the comfort and safety of patrons and players the following items are not allowed into the Queensland Tennis Centre:
- Alcohol
- Large bags, including suitcases
- Tennis racquets, beach balls or other inflatable devices, frisbees, helium balloons
- Camera tripods, monopods, telephoto camera lenses with a focal length capacity greater than 200mm
- video cameras or handy-cams; audio recorders; any other devices used for recording or transmitting scoring data or other statistical information for commercial purposes (including sports betting)
- Eskies, hampers, large containers in excess of 1.5 litres
- Glass (including bottles), cans, ceramic and breakable containers
- Flags, banners, signs larger than 180cm by 90cm in size or with handles longer than 50cm
- Animals other than animals recognised as assistance animals under the Disability Discrimination Act
- Chairs and stools
- Musical instruments, whistles, loud hailers, amplification equipment
- Unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), flares, fireworks, firecrackers, smoke bombs and laser pointers
- Bicycles, skateboards, rollerblades, rollerskates, scooters (other than scooters used as a disability aid in accordance with the Disability Discrimination Act 1992)
- Unauthorised promotional, commercial, political, religious or offensive items of whatever nature including clothing, flags, banners, signs, symbols, leaflets, stickers or flyers
All promotional, commercial, political, religious or offensive items of whatever nature including, but not limited to, clothing, banners, signs, symbols and leaflets are prohibited and may not be used for display purposes or brought into the Queensland Tennis Centre and its surrounding precinct
Note: prams and strollers are not permitted in seating areas.
A full list of prohibited items can be found here.
Cameras are permitted, as long as their focal length is less than 200mm. No video cameras or handy cams are permitted (refer to the above prohibited items list).
Images of the Brisbane International taken with a camera, mobile phone, or other wireless device cannot be used for any purpose other than for personal purposes. You cannot sell, license or otherwise commercially exploit photographs. Flash photography is not permitted in seating areas.
Publishing video footage or sound recordings of the Brisbane International longer than one minute is forbidden (including sharing to social media).
The Queensland Tennis Centre is a non-smoking and vaping venue. There are limited designated smoking areas available outside the venue. Please ensure you scan out of the venue to ensure re-entry is permitted. Please note that Queensland law prohibits smoking within five meters of non-residential building entrances.
All bags are subject to a safety and security search upon entry.
For the safety and comfort of all patrons, any item or bag that is too large to fit under a seat cannot be brought into the Queensland Tennis Centre. A limit of one bag per person applies.
Health, safety and security
First Aid will be available on site, located near Door 8 of Pat Rafter Arena. All staff and volunteers can contact first aid to respond if required.
Tennis Australia and the Queensland Tennis Centre take the safety and security of all guests at our events very seriously. As such, you will be subjected to security checks upon entry to the precinct and will be asked to comply with the direction of security guards, staff and the Queensland Police when on site if required.
Security guards, event staff and Queensland Police are posted all around the precinct during the event and are well equipped to respond to any reports of issues or disturbances. All reports are taken seriously and will be acted upon promptly.