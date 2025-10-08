Australia’s lifestyle capital and proud host of the 2026 Brisbane International presented by ANZ.

This summer, the Queensland Tennis Centre will come alive with nearly 200 of the world’s best tennis players descending onto Pat Rafter Arena for one of the city’s most anticipated major sporting events.

Held over eight action-packed days and set against Brisbane’s unbeatable sporting atmosphere, fans will witness blockbuster competition as top-ranked players and rising stars go head-to-head.

The 15th edition of the tournament promises excitement on and off the court, with fans treated to sporting excellence and entertainment for all ages across the precinct.

After match point, Brisbane’s must-do destinations are waiting to be explored, from riverside dining at Howard Smith Wharves, to the cultural buzz of South Bank, Fish Lane or Fortitude Valley.

As Australia’s top sporting city and proud host of the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Brisbane knows how to stage unforgettable global events.

Whether you’re a local supporter or a visiting fan, we invite you to enjoy the tournament and experience everything that makes Brisbane one of the best places in the world to live and visit.

Regards,

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner, City of Brisbane