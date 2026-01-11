Daniil delivers: Medvedev crowned 2026 Brisbane International champion

After many notable career chapters achieved in Australia, Daniil Medvedev has now added another at the Brisbane International, claiming an emphatic final victory to be crowned the 2026 champion.

It followed Medvedev’s ATP title breakthrough at the 2018 Sydney International as a qualifier and his appearance in three Australian Open finals. He was also a runner-up at Brisbane seven years ago – making his straight-sets victory over Brandon Nakashima all the sweeter in a successful start to the new season.

After wins this week against Marton Fucsovics, Frances Tiafoe, Kamil Majchrzak and Alex Michelsen, the No.1 seed required an hour and 36 minutes to secure his 6-2 7-6(1) victory over the world No.33 American.

He became the first No.1 seed to triumph in Brisbane since Roger Federer in 2015.

Medvedev made a blazing start to a 41st appearance in an ATP final, with a showcase of impressive serving and potent winners taking him to a swift 4-0 lead, which he rode to secure the 34-minute first set.

The Pat Rafter Arena crowd looked set for an early evening when Medvedev extended the lead to a 4-2 advantage in the second set.

But after a stunning campaign in the Queensland capital – making his tournament debut with a straight-sets upset of No.2 seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina – Nakashima forced his experienced opponent to fight.

After saving two match points in an extended 10th game, the 24-year-old American went on to force a tiebreak. There, Medvedev reasserted his dominance to secure his 22nd ATP victory.

“I started pretty strong but then Brandon fought his way back,” said the 2026 champion, as he congratulated Nakashima in the trophy ceremony.

“The way you fought in the end, saved the match points and almost got it to the third set – it was a great start to the year.”

With the unusual distinction of all 22 titles coming at different tournaments, Medvedev ensured his latest victory was particularly memorable as he dedicated the win to his youngest daughter, who celebrated her first birthday during the week.

The experienced competitor became the third active male player to secure 20 hardcourt titles, behind Novak Djokovic (with 72 on the surface) and Jannik Sinner (21).

He’ll aim to add to that number with the support of his new coaching team led by Thomas Johansson, who was courtside at the Queensland Tennis Centre this week as secondary advisor Rohan Goetzke supported from his overseas base.

“It’s a great tournament. It’s my second time here,” Medvedev added. “I really enjoy coming here. I made the final the first time … I came back seven or eight years later and am happy to hold the trophy.”