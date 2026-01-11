Cabral/Miedler topple defending champions for Brisbane title

Third seeds Francisco Cabral and Lucas Miedler have picked up where they left off last season with a second straight trophy following their maiden Brisbane International title on Sunday.

The Portuguese-Austrian duo upstaged top seeds and reigning champions Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool of Great Britain 6-3 3-6 [10-8] for their fourth title as a team.

It extended their winning streak to eight successive matches following a title in Athens at the end of 2025.

“I’m so happy. Julian, Lloyd, you guys were the best in the world last year, you’re still No.1 in the world. You guys play unbelievable, you make it so, so tough for us, and everyone on tour, you’re the guys to beat so we’re really, really happy and I’m sure you guys are going to have a great season again,” Cabral said.

“Brisbane, we love to play here, the atmosphere is great. Both teams put on a great show, I think. You guys enjoyed it as much as we did, I think. It’s the best place to start the year.

“To my partner, Lucas, our team over there in the box. We’ve been doing great the last 10, 11 months. This title gives more and more motivation to get bigger ones this year.”

Cash/Glasspool, who became the first British duo in the Open era to win Wimbledon last year, were attempting to become the first team to defend a Brisbane men’s doubles title after they triumphed over Jiri Lehecka and Jakub Mensik last year.

Glasspool was bidding for a third straight Brisbane title having prevailed alongside Dutchman Jean-Julien Rojer in 2024.

“Congrats to those two boys. They finished last season so strong,” Cash said. “They missed out on Turin [ATP Finals] by not a lot and definitely deserved to be there.

“They showed that today so congrats. I’m sure you guys have a great season ahead so good luck … We absolutely love coming here. It’s a lovely place to start the year … We’re playing better and better each match so hopefully the rest of the Aussie summer can go our way.”