Brisbane International wildcards awarded to rising Queensland stars

Rising Australian stars and Queensland locals Adam Walton and Kimberly Birrell have been awarded wildcards ahead of the Brisbane International presented by Evie.

Walton, who cracked the top 100 in May and later peaked at world No.86, will compete in his first ever Brisbane International, while Birrell, who made it to her first tour level singles final in Osaka in October, will return for the fifth time.

Walton said he can not wait to play in front of a home crowd at the Queensland Tennis Centre.

"It is super exciting to get the chance to play at the Brisbane International," Walton said.

"This will be the first time I play at the tournament and to do it in front of a hometown crowd is incredibly exciting.

"Playing at the Brisbane International will be great experience for me. There is such an incredible line up this year, the facilities are amazing and I hope to make my family and friends proud.

"I cannot wait to get out on court."

Birrell, meanwhile, is thrilled to return to Tennyson. "Starting my year in Brisbane is always special," she said.

"Growing up on the Gold Coast and spending hours on the courts training at the Queensland Tennis Centre makes the Brisbane International feel like home.

"The tournament takes great care of players, which is why so many of the top pros return each year.

"I couldn't think of a better way to start my season than to test myself against is the best players in the world.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to compete in front of my family and friends and eager to give it my all-in front of the amazing home crowd".

Walton will join 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, defending champion Grigor Dimitrov (No.10), Holger Rune (No.13), Frances Tiafoe (No.18) and Matteo Berrettini (No.34) in the men's main draw.

The women's WTA 500 event is equally as impressive with four top-10 players including world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula (No.7), Emma Navarro (No.8) and Daria Kasatkina (No.9).

This announcement also increases the Australian main-draw contingent to six. Nick Kyrios, Alexei Popyrin, Jordan Thompson and Walton will compete in the men's singles while Birrell joins fellow wildcard Ajla Tomljanovic in the women's singles

The Brisbane International runs from 29 December to 5 January at the Queensland Tennis Centre. Qualifying action begins on Friday 27 December, with the main draw to start on Sunday 29 December.

Adult ticket prices start from $30 and a family pass (two adults and two children) starts from $60.

Tickets for the Brisbane International are on sale through Ticketmaster.

Premium Experiences at the tournament are on sale through Ticketmaster and the Premium Experiences Team.