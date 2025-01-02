'It means the world': Birrell surges into biggest career quarterfinal

Kimberly Birrell's fairytale run at the Brisbane International continues after prevailing against world No.35 Anastasia Potapova 7-6(2) 6-2.

The Queenslander pressured Potapova's serve from the outset, generating break-point opportunities in seven consecutive games to book her maiden WTA 500 quarterfinal berth.

"I'm so totally speechless," Birrell said. "To play here is so special and to play well and have all of you guys behind me, it just means the world and I hope that I can keep going and make you guys proud."





The victory added to a scintillating start to 2025 for the 26-year-old who defeated world No.8 Emma Navarro on Wednesday for her first top-10 win since she downed then-No.10 Daria Kasatkina at the 2019 Brisbane International.

It ensured Birrell's return to the top 100 to a career-best world No.99 in the live rankings, just reward for having persevered after a serious elbow injury led to an extended time out of competition.

"It has been a long road. I have had a few injuries but, you know, as does everyone who plays professional sport, and everyone has their trials and tribulations in life," she said.

"I've been super lucky to just have such an incredible family and team behind me, and they believed in me when I didn't even think I was going to get back on court. They encouraged me, and they're pretty much the only reason why I'm back playing at this level today."

Birrell has a chance to build on her Brisbane run when she faces either Anhelina Kalinina or Yuan Yue on Friday, both of whom are unseeded players.

"I really believe in the way that I'm playing and anything can happen, especially in the first week of the year, especially playing at home," the world No.113 said. "I can't wait to get back out here. Everyone's a great tennis player it's going to take another big effort but I'm ready."





Kudermetova's breakout run extends to first quarterfinal

Polina Kudermetova has drawn on the wisdom of big sister and former world No.9 Veronika Kudermetova to help orchestrate her first top-10 upset over Daria Kasatkina for her maiden WTA quarterfinal berth in Brisbane.

The 21-year-old world No.107 staged a remarkable third-set fightback to deny the third seed and leave the bottom half the women's draw wide open following her 1-6 6-2 7-5 victory.

From 4-0 down, the fightback began. Kasatkina pegged back one of the breaks and moved ahead 5-2 before she conceded the final five games of the match after an hour and 48 minutes.

"Before the match I know that she was in the top 10 and I know before she was playing against my sister and, you know, when I was going on the court I just say 'play your best tennis on this court'," she said.

The win was Kudermetova's fifth straight in Brisbane having won through qualifying and beaten 13th seed Liudmila Samsonova.

Advice from her sister, who fell to Peyton Stearns in the first round, came in handy.

"She's my biggest motivation of the tennis," she laughed. "This tournament she's such a good supporter for me and she helped me for the tennis and also better for mentality."

Kudermetova will face unseeded American Ashlyn Krueger, a straight-sets winner over Dutchwoman Suzan Lamens, for a place in the semifinals.

