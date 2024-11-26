Italian star Matteo Berrettini to start his summer in Brisbane

Matteo Berrettini has confirmed he will play at the Brisbane International presented by Evie this summer.

The Italian, who won the Davis Cup this week alongside countryman Jannik Sinner, will play in his first Brisbane International this December with his only other appearance in Queensland at the United Cup in 2023.

With Berrettini joining defending champion Grigor Dimitrov, Holger Rune, Frances Tiafoe, Sebastian Korda, Gael Monfils, Nick Kyrgios, Alexei Popyrin and Jordan Thompson, the event is shaping up to showcase some of the best men's tennis talent ahead of the Australian Open.

Berrettini, who peaked at world No. 6 in January 2022, has won 10 career titles, including three this year. He has also reached the final of Wimbledon in 2021, semifinals of Australian Open 2022 and the US Open in 2019 and the quarterfinals of the French Open in 2021.

"It will be my first experience of the Brisbane International and I have heard some great things from other players on the tour," Berrettini said.

"I have played there in the United Cup so I know the atmosphere will be great as the fans love their tennis.

"I have had a strong second half of the year this year, with three title wins and my success at the Davis Cup, and I would love to continue this form in Brisbane.

"I am excited to be starting my summer in Brisbane and am looking forward to experiencing all that Queensland has to offer."

Tournament Director Cameron Pearson is pleased to add Berrettini to the Brisbane International field in 2025.

"We are thrilled to add Matteo Berrettini to a strong Brisbane International line-up," Pearson said.

MORE: Sabalenka, Pegula, Rune and Tiafoe confirmed for Brisbane International 2025

"Matteo has been playing some great tennis this year and played a huge role in winning the Davis Cup for Italy last weekend.

"We know he can perform on the big stage, is in great form and I believe he will be a major competitor for the title in January.

"Matteo is a fan favourite and a great addition to the men's draw, with even more players to be announced after the entry deadline next Wednesday."

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said Brisbane tennis fans would be spoilt for choice when it came to the talent on show at the Brisbane International.

MORE: Dimitrov, Navarro, Monfils, Korda to play Brisbane International in 2025

"The competition will be a major player in our 2025 major events calendar and a great opportunity for visitors to come and experience Australia's lifestyle capital," Cr Schrinner said.

"With so much great talent on the court, there will be plenty of wins to celebrate at our fantastic lifestyle precincts when the match is done, boosting local business and supporting Brisbane's economy."

Adult ticket prices start from $30 and a family pass (two adults and two children) starts from $60.

Tickets for the Brisbane International are on sale through Ticketmaster.

Premium Experiences at the tournament are on sale through Ticketmaster and the Premium Experiences Team.