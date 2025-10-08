Sunday 4 January 2026 is for the kids!

Get ready for a jam-packed day of excitement, laughter, and unforgettable memories!

Family Fun Day is all about bringing the joy of tennis and entertainment to every corner of the precinct. Whether you’re cheering courtside or exploring the grounds, there’s something for everyone!

Kids go FREE* across Ground Passes and Arena tickets.

*Purchase an adult ticket for Family Fun Day on Sunday, 4 January and add up to four kids tickets to the same session for free, subject to availability.