Event calendar
Friday 2 January 2026
Qualifying draw
Free entry to qualifying matches.
Saturday 3 January 2026
Qualifying draw
Free entry to qualifying matches.
Sunday 4 January 2026 - Family Fun Day
Sunday 4 January 2026 is for the kids!
Get ready for a jam-packed day of excitement, laughter, and unforgettable memories!
Family Fun Day is all about bringing the joy of tennis and entertainment to every corner of the precinct. Whether you’re cheering courtside or exploring the grounds, there’s something for everyone!
Kids go FREE* across Ground Passes and Arena tickets.
*Purchase an adult ticket for Family Fun Day on Sunday, 4 January and add up to four kids tickets to the same session for free, subject to availability.
On court action - Pat Rafter Arena
Main draw – day 1
Watch all the action on match day 1.
1 Point Slam
11 - 11:45am
Before the first match of the tournament kicks off, don’t miss the 1 Point Slam at 11.15am.
Watch local celebrities and special guests battle it out in a thrilling, winner-takes-all showdown.
Around the grounds
The Practice Village
All day
Catch your favourite stars as they practice for their games at The Practice Village.
Colouring Station
All day
Kids can use their creativity to colour scenes from the Brisbane International at the Racquet Club and The Clubhouse.
Hot Shots Tennis Racquet Giveaway
9:30am onwards
First 500 redemptions only. Head to the Event Info Booth for more details.
Roving entertainment
9:30am – 1pm
Spot fun characters around the precinct and get happy snaps with them!
Ping Pong, Totem Tennis and Hot Shots Tennis
9:30am - 7pm
Join us at the Clubhouse to experience Hot Shots Tennis nd challenge family and friends to ping pong or totem tennis.
Face Painting, POP Tennis
9:30am - 7pm
Hear the pop as ball hits paddle in POP Tennis or get your face painted, at the Racquet Club.
Stage Shows - The Racquet Club Stage
Bluey & Bingo Live Experience
Catch one of the 4 live shows!
Show 1: 9:45–10:05am
Show 2: 10:45–11:05am
Show 3: 11:45am–12:05pm
Show 4: 12:45–1:05pm
Player Autograph sessions - The Clubhouse
Meet your favourite players
10 - 10:20am Autograph session 1
10:30 - 10:50am Austogtaph session 2
Come and meet your favourite players at the Clubhouse.
Music and Vibes
DJ Vanessa at Racquet Club
1 - 4pm
Chill out and take in the court action from the Racquet Club, with DJ Vanessa spinning tunes to help set the mood.
Monday 5 January 2026
Main draw – day 2
Watch all the action on match day 2.
The Practice Village
Catch your favourite stars as they practice for their games at The Practice Village.
DJ Vanessa at Racquet Club
Chill out and take in the court action from the Racquet Club, with DJ Vanessa spinning tunes to help set the mood. From 4–7pm.
Tuesday 6 January 2026
Main draw – day 3
Watch all the action on match day 3.
The Practice Village
Catch your favourite stars as they practice for their games at The Practice Village.
DJ Vanessa at Racquet Club
Chill out and take in the court action from the Racquet Club, with DJ Vanessa spinning tunes to help set the mood. From 4–7pm.
Wednesday 7 January 2026
Main draw – day 4
Watch all the action on match day 4.
The Practice Village
Catch your favourite stars as they practice for their games at The Practice Village.
DJ Vanessa at Racquet Club
Chill out and take in the court action from the Racquet Club, with DJ Vanessa spinning tunes to help set the mood. From 4–7pm.
Thursday 8 January 2026
Main draw – day 5
Watch all the action on match day 5.
The Practice Village
Catch your favourite stars as they practice for their games at The Practice Village.
DJ Vanessa at Racquet Club
Chill out and take in the court action from the Racquet Club, with DJ Vanessa spinning tunes to help set the mood. From 4–7pm.
Friday 9 January 2026
Main draw – day 6
Watch all the action on match day 6.
ITF 500 Australian Wheelchair International – day 2
Don't miss the battle for the ITF 500 Australian Wheelchair International title! Ground passes from $30.
The Practice Village
Catch your favourite stars as they practice for their games at The Practice Village.
DJ Vanessa at Racquet Club
Chill out and take in the court action from the Racquet Club, with DJ Vanessa spinning tunes to help set the mood. From 4–7pm.
Saturday 10 January 2026
Main draw – day 7
Watch all the action on match day 7.
ITF 500 Australian Wheelchair International – day 2
Don't miss the battle for the ITF 500 Australian Wheelchair International title! Ground passes from $30.
The Practice Village
Catch your favourite stars as they practice for their games at The Practice Village.
DJ Vanessa at Racquet Club
Chill out and take in the court action from the Racquet Club, with DJ Vanessa spinning tunes to help set the mood. From 4–7pm.
Sunday 11 January 2026
Main draw – day 8
Watch all the action on match day 8.
ITF 500 Australian Wheelchair International – day 3
Don't miss the battle for the ITF 500 Australian Wheelchair International title! Ground passes from $30.
The Practice Village
Catch your favourite stars as they practice for their games at The Practice Village.
DJ Vanessa at Racquet Club
Chill out and take in the court action from the Racquet Club, with DJ Vanessa spinning tunes to help set the mood. From 3–6pm.