Get ready for a week of fun at the 2026 Brisbane Internationals.

Calendar of events
Sunday 4 January 2026

Family Fun Day

Get ready for some serious fun for everyone! Catch one of the Bluey & Bingo Live Experience shows, find and take some happy snaps of the roving entertainment, get lucky at Hot Shots Tennis Racquet Giveaway, cheer for your favourites at the action-packed 1 Point Slam and more. 

December 29 : Crowds and signage at the Queensland Tennis Centre during the Brisbane International in Brisbane on Sunday, December 29, 2024. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ Josh Woning

Sunday 4 January 2026

Bluey & Bingo Live Experience

Don't miss the Bluey & Bingo Live Experience at Brisbane International! Catch one of the four, 20-minute live shows (9.45am, 10.45am, 11.45am and 12.45pm) – fans young and old will want to be a part of this fun!

Event calendar

Friday 2 January 2026

Saturday 3 January 2026

Qualifying draw

Free entry to qualifying matches.

Sunday 4 January 2026 - Family Fun Day

Sunday 4 January 2026 is for the kids!

Get ready for a jam-packed day of excitement, laughter, and unforgettable memories!

Family Fun Day is all about bringing the joy of tennis and entertainment to every corner of the precinct. Whether you’re cheering courtside or exploring the grounds, there’s something for everyone! 

Kids go FREE* across Ground Passes and Arena tickets.

*Purchase an adult ticket for Family Fun Day on Sunday, 4 January and add up to four kids tickets to the same session for free, subject to availability.

On court action - Pat Rafter Arena

December 31 : Crowd at the Brisbane International at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane on Tuesday, December 31, 2024. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ JASON O'BRIEN

Main draw – day 1

Watch all the action on match day 1.

Fans stand and cheer at the Queensland Tennis Centre during the Brisbane International

1 Point Slam

11 - 11:45am

Before the first match of the tournament kicks off, don’t miss the 1 Point Slam at 11.15am.

Watch local celebrities and special guests battle it out in a thrilling, winner-takes-all showdown.

Around the grounds

December 28 : Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) interracts with fans at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane on Saturday, December 28, 2024. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ JASON O'BRIEN

The Practice Village

All day

Catch your favourite stars as they practice for their games at The Practice Village.

December 29 : Crowds and signage at the Queensland Tennis Centre during the Brisbane International in Brisbane on Sunday, December 29, 2024. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ Josh Woning

Colouring Station

All day

Kids can use their creativity to colour scenes from the Brisbane International at the Racquet Club and The Clubhouse.

January 2 : Crowds and signage at the Queensland Tennis Centre during the Brisbane International in Brisbane on Thursday, January 2 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ Josh Woning

Hot Shots Tennis Racquet Giveaway

9:30am onwards

First 500 redemptions only. Head to the Event Info Booth for more details.

December 29: Family Fun Day Colour around the Pat Rafter Aren during BRISBANE INTERNATIONAL Brisbane on Sunday, December 29, 2024. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ David Kapernick

Roving entertainment

9:30am – 1pm

Spot fun characters around the precinct and get happy snaps with them!

Sept 03: Ash Barty at Hotshots Brisbane on 09 03 2024, Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ Kit Photography

Ping Pong, Totem Tennis and Hot Shots Tennis

9:30am - 7pm

Join us at the Clubhouse to experience Hot Shots Tennis nd challenge family and friends to ping pong or totem tennis.

December 30 : Crowds and signage at the Queensland Tennis Centre during the Brisbane International in Brisbane on Monday, December 30, 2024. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ Josh Woning

Face Painting, POP Tennis

9:30am - 7pm

Hear the pop as ball hits paddle in POP Tennis or get your face painted, at the Racquet Club.

Stage Shows - The Racquet Club Stage

Bluey & Bingo Live Experience

Catch one of the 4 live shows!
Show 1: 9:45–10:05am
Show 2: 10:45–11:05am
Show 3: 11:45am–12:05pm
Show 4: 12:45–1:05pm

Player Autograph sessions - The Clubhouse

December 30 : Crowds and signage at the Queensland Tennis Centre during the Brisbane International in Brisbane on Monday, December 30, 2024. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ Josh Woning

Meet your favourite players

10 - 10:20am Autograph session 1

10:30 - 10:50am Austogtaph session 2

Come and meet your favourite players at the Clubhouse.

 

Music and Vibes

December 29: Family Fun Day Colour around the Pat Rafter Aren during BRISBANE INTERNATIONAL Brisbane on Sunday, December 29, 2024. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ David Kapernick

DJ Vanessa at Racquet Club

1 - 4pm

Chill out and take in the court action from the Racquet Club, with DJ Vanessa spinning tunes to help set the mood.

Monday 5 January 2026

December 31 : Crowd at the Brisbane International at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane on Tuesday, December 31, 2024. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ JASON O'BRIEN

Main draw – day 2

Watch all the action on match day 2.

Tuesday 6 January 2026

December 31 : Crowd at the Brisbane International at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane on Tuesday, December 31, 2024. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ JASON O'BRIEN

Main draw – day 3

Watch all the action on match day 3.

Wednesday 7 January 2026

December 31 : Crowd at the Brisbane International at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane on Tuesday, December 31, 2024. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ JASON O'BRIEN

Main draw – day 4

Watch all the action on match day 4.

Thursday 8 January 2026

December 31 : Crowd at the Brisbane International at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane on Tuesday, December 31, 2024. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ JASON O'BRIEN

Main draw – day 5

Watch all the action on match day 5.

Friday 9 January 2026

December 31 : Crowd at the Brisbane International at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane on Tuesday, December 31, 2024. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ JASON O'BRIEN

Main draw – day 6

Watch all the action on match day 6.

January 7: Wheelchair tennis during the 2024 Brisbane International, on Sunday, January 7, 2024. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ DAN PELED

ITF 500 Australian Wheelchair International – day 2

Don't miss the battle for the ITF 500 Australian Wheelchair International title! Ground passes from $30.

Saturday 10 January 2026

December 31 : Crowd at the Brisbane International at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane on Tuesday, December 31, 2024. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ JASON O'BRIEN

Main draw – day 7

Watch all the action on match day 7.

January 7: Wheelchair tennis during the 2024 Brisbane International, on Sunday, January 7, 2024. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ DAN PELED

ITF 500 Australian Wheelchair International – day 2

Don't miss the battle for the ITF 500 Australian Wheelchair International title! Ground passes from $30.

Sunday 11 January 2026

December 31 : Crowd at the Brisbane International at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane on Tuesday, December 31, 2024. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ JASON O'BRIEN

Main draw – day 8

Watch all the action on match day 8.

January 7: Wheelchair tennis during the 2024 Brisbane International, on Sunday, January 7, 2024. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ DAN PELED

ITF 500 Australian Wheelchair International – day 3

Don't miss the battle for the ITF 500 Australian Wheelchair International title! Ground passes from $30.

