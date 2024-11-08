Dimitrov, Navarro, Monfils, Korda to play Brisbane International in 2025

World No.10 and defending men's champion Grigor Dimitrov, world No.8 Emma Navarro, French superstar Gael Monfils and Sebastian Korda will join the line-up for the Brisbane International presented by Evie this summer.

Dimitrov's Brisbane title set him up for one of his best years on tour with a year-end 46-18 win-loss record, a runner up appearance at the ATP 1000 in Miami, and quarterfinals at Roland Garros and the US Open.

"My love affair started 11 years ago here in Brisbane and it continues," said Dimitrov, after beating Holger Rune for his second Brisbane title in January.

"I'm very thankful that I'm still able to stand in front of you guys and lift that trophy again, it means a lot to me for many different reasons."

Navarro will join the newly crowned year-end world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka and world No.6 Jessica Pegula in the WTA 500 field.

Navarro, 23, won her first WTA title at the Hobart International in January before posting Wimbledon quarterfinal and US Open semifinal runs.

"I'm super excited to come play at the Brisbane International," she said.

"Australia is a special place for me having won my first pro title there, so I'm just really excited to come back and play again in Australia."

Monfils, who brings excitement and athletic flair to the court, last travelled to Queensland to play the Brisbane International in 2010 and the ATP Cup in 2020.

"I love Brisbane, I love the stadium, I love the atmosphere, the fans are really, really good. Great energy, so I have great memories about it," Monfils said.

"I will try really hard to put on a good show, good tennis and it's always nice to see you guys out there."

World No.23 Korda, son of Australian Open 1998 champion Petr Korda, will return to Brisbane for the second time, alongside world No.11 Rune and Frances Tiafoe, already confirmed.

Tournament Director Cam Pearson is delighted with the way the tournament field is shaping up for 2025.

"We are thrilled to add Grigor Dimitrov, Emma Navarro, Gael Monfils and Sebi Korda to the Brisbane International field in 2025," Pearson said.

"Grigor, our defending champion, really enjoys the conditions Queensland provides and his results on the court this year show how the Brisbane International can provide a platform to begin the tennis season strongly.

"We look forward to seeing Emma Navarro in Brisbane for the first time. Her addition means three top-10 women will begin the year here in Queensland.

"We know Emma likes playing in Australia, having won her first career title at the Hobart International in January.

"We're excited to have Gael Monfils return to Brisbane in 2025, his first appearance in 15 years, and we also welcome Sebi Korda back again."

Adult ticket prices start from $30 and a family pass (two adults and two children) starts from $60.

Tickets for the Brisbane International are on sale through Ticketmaster.

Premium Experiences are on sale through Ticketmaster and the Premium Experiences Team.