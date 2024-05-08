43rd Annual Home Hill Sugar Bowl

The 43rd Annual Sugar Bowl, an iconic event on the North Queensland tennis calendar, concluded this past weekend, marking another chapter in its storied legacy. Hosted by the Home Hill Tennis Association, the tournament brought together teams from far and wide, continuing a tradition that began over four decades ago.

Established in 1981 by Lex and Pat Anderson, the Sugar Bowl has evolved into a highly anticipated event in the calendar, attracting teams from Brisbane to Mareeba and everywhere in between. This year witnessed an impressive turnout, with 44 teams converging upon the courts of Giru, Home Hill and Ayr. Each team, boasting a roster ranging from 6 to upwards of 10 players, igniting the courts with their competitive spirit.

The weekend kicked off with thrilling matches and fierce competition across various grades with standout performances from 'The Odd Bunch', 'Col's Crew' and 'The Bad Hatters'. But the Sugar Bowl transcends mere competition; it serves as a conduit for camaraderie and sportsmanship, fostering bonds that endure beyond the final match point.

Away from the baseline battles, the Burdekin opened its arms to roughly 800 Sugar Bowl visitors, embracing them with its renowned local hospitality. Local businesses reaped the rewards of the event, with players and spectators alike enjoying eateries, shops, and accommodation venues throughout the long weekend. The Home Hill Tennis Association, in true community spirit, extended the festivities beyond the courts, treating attendees to live music and delectable food stalls, ensuring a memorable experience for all.

Reflecting on the event's significance, North Queensland Tennis Development Officer, Brooke Milner said, "The tradition and longevity of events like the Sugar Bowl exemplify the pivotal role that grassroot tournaments play in nurturing tennis within our regional communities."

"It was great to see so many players from across Queensland travelling to the Burdekin to enjoy a long weekend of tennis."

Event organiser, Kate Caswell says, "There is nothing else like the Sugar Bowl and getting together with friends. I love that there are some players who dust their racquet off once a year to play and that over the years we have modified the rules to allow older players to still participate and add value to teams."

"The Sugar Bowl is the sweet spot on the northern calendar. May it continue for many more generations."

Congratulations to the 2024 Sugar Bowl Champions! Want to find a court near you? Click here.