Home Hill Hosts the First Super JDS Series of 2024

The first event of the Super JDS Series kicked off over the weekend in Home Hill, Queensland. Bringing together 48 players and 8 coaches from across the region, the event featured a full-day player camp, interactive workshops, and a thrilling team competition, showcasing the best of the region's talent.

The Super JDS series is designed to bring key stakeholders within each region together, within a fun event that's focused on positive values and future collaboration opportunities. To support the growth and development of their young players aspiring to excel in the sport, and the coaches who work with them. Through a combination of coaching, competition, physical testing, and player camaraderie it provides a pathway for talent identification and development at the grassroots level to improve their skills.

Day one began with a Player Training Camp and fitness testing, run by the Tennis Australia National Coach Development Team. Players had the opportunity to sharpen their skills on their serve and return through multiple activities throughout the day. As the day wound down, everyone gathered for Pop Tennis and a BBQ, where players, parents, and coaches mingled and shared their passion for the game.

Day two was the highlight of the event, featuring a level-based team competition. The day was filled with timed singles and doubles matches, keeping players and spectators on the edge of their seats. Parents and coaches also had the chance to participate in workshops and play alongside their children in a friendly match of Pop Tennis.

What set this event apart is the Fast 4 format coupled with bonus points awarded for team spirit, sportsmanship and tactical expertise execution. This unique scoring system heightened the competition and encouraged players to give their all on the court.

Head of Coach and Players Pathways, Sheridan Adams said, "It's fantastic to see so many players, coaches, and parents here over the weekend in Home Hill. Working together and having fun to improve their game and tennis in the region."

"Thank you to Home Hill Tennis Association for their amazing hospitality and home cooked meals."

The Super JDS Series promises to be an unforgettable experience for all involved, offering a blend of skill-building and competition.

