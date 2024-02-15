2024 Emerging Leaders Program

The Emerging Leaders Program returns for another year and is actively seeking new participants to apply for the 2024 intake.

WHAT IS EMERGING LEADERS?

The program is designed to introduce participants to the diverse range of pathways and careers within the tennis industry through short courses and engaging online sessions. The comprehensive program content includes a fully funded trainee coaching course, tournament director training, an online officiating course and the opportunity to deliver an event for your club or region.

WHO IS IT FOR?

Targeted towards participants aged 15 and above, the program is a great opportunity for anyone actively involved in their local tennis club and wanting to further develop their skills.

CONTINIOUS OPPORTUNITIES

Building on the foundation laid in participants' first year of Emerging Leaders (Phase 1), the program has evolved to provide participants with opportunities to further develop their skills in 'Phase 2 of the program. Phase 2 focuses on personal growth, industry insights, and professional development. Participants will engage in primary components such as the 2025 Brisbane International Coaches Summit, a national coaches' workshop, the Super 10s support program, and the serve and return workshop. Complementing these primary modules are secondary components, which improve the overall learning journey and include the Brisbane International Kids on Court experiences, the Primary Schools Cup, initiatives focusing on diversity and inclusion, and hands-on regional team manager experiences.

Since its inception, the Emerging Leaders Program has been making significant strides in growing skills and capability across the Queensland tennis community, with over 40 graduates of the program since 2019. In 2024, the initiative is set to expand its offering to six regions across the state.

Tennis Queensland Field Manager, Nick Todorov said, "Equipping and educating our young talents in coaching and administration ensures a promising future for tennis in Queensland. This investment ensures that our clubs can host exceptional events, fostering a culture of high-quality participation for years to come."

"With the launch of 'Phase 2' this year, we aim to provide participants with a more comprehensive and enriching experience, shaping individual growth and contributing significantly to the overall advancement of tennis in our regions."

Tennis Queensland encourages those both new and within the industry to apply for consideration.

To apply, visit: https://bit.ly/EL-2024

Applications for the program will close on Sunday 24 March.

To learn more about the Emerging Leaders Program and eligibility, click here.