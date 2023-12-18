Alan Myers Presents Workshop Series for Advantage Coach Program

Excitement is building as registrations have been extended for the anticipated 2024 Advantage Coach Program kicking off next year. Queensland Coaches now have until the 31 December 2023 to sign up with the addition of Alan Myers joining the program as a keynote speaker.

The Advantage Coach Program is tailored exclusively for Head Coaches within the state, with 37 already registered. Coaches will engage in a series of dynamic experiences, including team development workshops, Coach Exchange, Coach Summits, Super JDS events, business workshops, and a host of strategically curated events. The Advantage Coach Program promises to be a transformative experience, growing both professional skills and personal development.

Former Fitstop CEO, Alan Myers showcases a track record in growing franchise businesses with a notable achievement in his expansion of the Jetts 24/7 franchise. Over his 10-year tenure, the network grew to 200 locations in Australia, before venturing globally around the world. As a keynote speaker for the Advantage Coach Program, Myers will lead a series of development workshops across five exclusive sessions throughout the year.

Head of Coaching and Player Pathways, Sheridan Adams, said, "Alan's expertise in the fitness franchising industry is unparalleled and having him share his knowledge directly with our coaches is an invaluable opportunity."

"His workshops will provide whole business learnings, which will grow coaching and tennis across the state."

This is an exciting collaboration, with coaches gaining first-hand experience from a leader in the industry, equipping coaches with the tools necessary to excel in their local communities.

Explore the chance to elevate your coaching journey and don't miss out on a chance to grow your business.

For more details about the program and to get involved, head to: https://www.tennis.com.au/qld/queensland-tennis-coaches/advantage-coach.