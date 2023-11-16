Tennis Queensland Board Update

The Tennis Queensland Board of Directors is delighted to welcome Rob Barty and Lindi Deguara as newly appointed Directors.

Rob Barty, the father of former world No.1 Ash Barty, re-joins the Board for a three-year term extending until 2026. His extensive knowledge of tennis, gained from touring clubs in regional Queensland to sharing insights into his daughter's on-court success, makes him a valuable addition.

Lindi Deguara, elected to a casual vacancy for one year until 2024, brings a wealth of knowledge to the role from her qualifications as a lawyer with knowledge in practical, strategic, legal, and commercial advice to her extensive experience on Boards.

Sharon Hoole and Richard Watson both re-join the Board for three-year terms, until 2026.

Outgoing Director, Jill South, completed her term on the Board of Tennis Queensland.

Tennis Queensland Chairperson, Jane Prentice said, "On behalf of everyone I want to thank outgoing Director, Jill South, who made an invaluable contribution to the Board, particularly as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee as well as being a strong voice for regional tennis. We thank Jill for her service to our sport and wish her all the best for the future."

"A warm welcome to our new Directors, Rob and Lindi, welcome back to Sharon and Richard and thank-you to all the members of our Board for volunteering and dedicating your time to growing tennis in Queensland."

The Directors of Tennis Queensland are continually committed to supporting staff, volunteers, and stakeholders, ensuring tennis is the No. 1 sport of choice in Queensland.