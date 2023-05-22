Cairns Indigenous Tennis Carnival connects communities across the Far North

18 First Nations Youth from across the Atherton Tablelands, Yarrabah, and Cairns aimed to follow in the footsteps of proud Indigenous tennis ambassadors Ash Barty and Evonne Goolagong-Cawley at the Cairns Indigenous Tennis Carnival (CITC) which was hosted at the Cairns International Tennis Centre on Gimuy Walaburra Yidinji and Yirrangangi Country.

Participants experienced a Welcome to Country and traditional dance performance from Miriki Performing Arts, traditional Indigenous games led by local organisation Harbrow Mentoring, a healthy lifestyle and healthy eating session with Nintiringanyi Cultural Training Centre and an afternoon full of tennis delivered by the team at Baseline Tennis Coaching Academy!

The event provided an opportunity for Indigenous youth to learn new skills and enjoy the sport of tennis for the first time while also fostering a sense of community and celebrating First Nations culture.

The event was facilitated by coaches Keiryn Lenoy and Mikayla Zahirovic, two First Nations women who have both been involved with Evonne Goolagong-Cawley and Ash Barty across their respective tennis journeys and are now forging their own legacies by helping mentor and coach the next generation of indigenous tennis players.

Carnival facilitator Keiryn Lenoy says, "I think these events are so important for our youth to have a go and be encouraged to try sports and for our youth to understand that there are role models like me and Mikayla that are here to show them that we care about their development."

"These events are a big corroboree for our mob to come together using sport as a vehicle to promote positive health outcomes."

Coaching mentor Mikayla Zahirovic says, "Days like today make me feel excited. It's great seeing kids from all the communities come together as one and learn more about tennis."

"Events like this are very important to First Nation's Youth because they are coming together. It's not just about tennis but getting out and about and giving the sport a good go."

Ten lead-in events like the Cairns Indigenous Tennis Carnival will take place around Australia over the coming months before players from each state and territory are selected to attend the National Indigenous Tennis Carnival in Darwin, Northern Territory from 10-13 August 2023.

The Cairns Indigenous Tennis Carnival is an inspiring example of how sports can bring people together through celebrating diversity.

