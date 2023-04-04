Easter tennis a hit as thousands hop along to courts across Australia

The egg-citement of Easter tennis returns this long weekend with more than 5,000 players set to hit tennis clubs across Australia with up to 30 regional and metropolitan tennis events kicking off from Friday 7 April 2023.

Contested by legends of the game including Ken Rosewall, John Fitzgerald, Evonne Goolagong-Cawley, Neale Fraser and Roy Emerson, Easter tennis tournaments are long established and steeped in history, with many passing 50 years or even approaching centenary milestones, including:



Shepparton Lawn Tennis Club (Vic) will celebrate its 99th event this Easter, with more than 500 players registering early to compete

The Bridgetown Easter Tournament (WA) celebrates its 92nd year anniversary, with many three-generation family groups joining competitors from across Western Australia

The 2023 Open 3K Opal Advice 90th Toowoomba Easter Gold Cup (Qld) boasts a star-studded honour roll in its 90-year history, including Ken Rosewall, Roy Emerson, Ken Fletcher, Mal Anderson, Emily Westacott, Maude Molesworth and Scott Draper

The Nepean Easter Open (Penrith, NSW) celebrates its 57th anniversary with 563 entrants, the highest number of participants in its history

The Lucindale Easter Tennis Tournament (SA) is also celebrating 57 years, with more than 200 participants across 28 events expected to gather with friends and family to camp on site at the Lucindale Country Club

Hobart (Tas) will host the inaugural Domain Easter Championship, with local tennis identities, brothers Harry and Edward Bourchier, teaming up for doubles.

A tradition for passionate tennis enthusiasts often made up of family and friendship groups, thousands make the annual tennis pilgrimage to unite at tennis clubs across Australia for a weekend of camaraderie and competition, with a side of chocolate Easter egg indulgence.

"These tournaments were a big part of the beginning of my journey in tennis," Australian tennis champion and former Davis Cup captain John Fitzgerald said.

"It was always a big deal and a joy for me to tag along with my two older brothers and embrace the excitement, competition and friendships that developed during these times. Easter tournaments around country South Australia provided me with some of my fondest memories of tennis and were instrumental in building many friendships that have lasted to this day."

"Easter tennis is a true celebration of all the wonderful elements of grassroots tennis," Tennis Australia Chief Tennis Officer Tom Larner said.

"It encourages families and friends to come together on the tennis court and offers a wonderful opportunity for players and non-players to be connected by the sheer joy of being involved in tennis.

"These events bring communities together. Committee members, officials, canteen supervisors, grounds people, you name it, they all rally together for the betterment of the sport.

"Everyone involved in these tennis events plays an important role in contributing to the fabric of our sport and it's wonderful to see so many people come together with the passion, commitment and dedication required to maintain and strengthen the position of our sport across Australia.

"Sheep stations and bragging rights aside, it's these local tournaments that are the heart and soul of tennis in Australia. They demand respect through the history of their existence and are the breeding ground for lifelong participation and involvement in our wonderful sport which we know is a game for life regardless of age or ability."

More than 58 officials, including referees, court supervisors, assistant referees, venue supervisors, chair umpires, line umpires, court monitors and coaches will work 181 individual days to support the deliver of Easter tournaments in 2023.

For more information on Tennis Queensland endorsed Easter tournaments please click here.

To find out more about how to get involved in officiating, follow here.