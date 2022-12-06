Summer of Tennis is Here!

Summer is here, and that means one thing ... tennis season!

The international calendar launches in Brisbane with the United Cup from 29 December to 8 January, a groundbreaking new mixed teams event which sees men and women play side by side for their country for equal prizemoney and ranking points.

While the stars are in our stadiums and on our screens, national and state-wide marketing aims to capture the interest in tennis, and inspire people to do more than watch the game. We want them to find their local club and book a way to play.

All summer, our marketing will be enticing people to head to play.tennis.com.au through TV, radio, podcasts, billboard, and social media advertising.

In Queensland, there will be an even bigger push between 23 Jan - 5 Feb, as we encourage people to hit up their local.

To make the most of the mass marketing effort, we're encouraging clubs to promote themselves at the same time. Your local venue could decide to promote something as grand as an open day, or as simple as court hire.

We look forward to getting more people playing this summer and beyond.

Check out the Major Events calendar happening around the country and assets clubs can use in their summer campaign below:

Download the assets below

Want to get involved?

To make things easy, you can start with the resources and guide we're providing.