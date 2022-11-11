Tennis Queensland Board Update

The Tennis Queensland Board is pleased to announce the election of Mr Nick Clarke as a Director, following the Annual General Meeting (AGM) over the weekend.

Mr Clarke joins the Board on a three-year term and brings a wealth of knowledge to the role from both a governance and player perspective, as a previous chair of the Metro Regional Assembly and Company Member. He also brings extensive experience to the tournament and match play landscape as an active player, in addition to holding positions as President and Tournament Director of Brisbane Seniors Tennis.

Tennis Queensland Chairperson, Jane Prentice. welcomes the new perspective that Mr Clark will bring.

"Mr Clark brings a breadth of industry experience to the role and we look forward to working with him to continue growing the game here in Queensland," said Mrs Prentice.

The Board is also pleased to announce the re-election of current director Mr Wayne Brumm who will commence a three-year term, which will see him continue in the role until late 2025. Congratulations to each Director on their respective elections.

Passing the baton to the new appointments is outgoing Directors, Mr Ken Laffey and Mr Michael James.

During his recent term, Mr Laffey has played an instrumental role in growing the game, particularly through his positions as Chair of the Matchplay and Facilities Committees.

We also acknowledge the contributions of Mr Michael James who concludes six years as a Director on the Board of Tennis Queensland.

Tennis Queensland Chairperson. Jane Prentice said "On behalf of the Board, we thank Mr Laffey and Mr James for their contributions and long-standing service to the sport and wish them all the best on the future."

The Directors of Tennis Queensland are committed to supporting staff, volunteers and stakeholders, ensuring tennis is the No. 1 sport of choice in Queensland.