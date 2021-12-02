Statement from Tennis Queensland CEO Mark Handley

After four years, Tennis Queensland CEO Mark Handley has called time on his role at the helm of the sport in the state.

Mr Handley joined the team in 2017 following 20 years in tennis administration, developing his passion as a coach and tournament director on the Sunshine Coast, before taking on various roles in Tennis across the country, including CEO at Tennis Tasmania and Tournament Director of the Hobart International.

Handley steps down with a strong legacy of growth; overseeing four successive years of operating surplus for the company, exponential growth in activity at the Queensland Tennis Centre, and record participation rates across the state despite the challenges of COVID-19.

"I am proud of what has been achieved by our remarkable and talented team and it has been a privilege to have served at the helm and guide the organization to a new level of growth." said Mr Handley.

"Our sport is collectively thriving despite the problematic nature of enduring a pandemic, and now feels like the right time to spend and enjoy some much needed rest and relaxation with my family.

"I wish to extend my gratitude to our affiliates, our volunteers, our officials, our school partners and our coaches who do an amazing job week in week out to provide playing opportunities for our communities throughout Queensland.

"Lastly, my heartfelt thanks to all the talented people within our state and national organisations who have contributed so significantly to our sport, and who I've had the honour of working alongside for the last two decades. The game is in safe hands with such a wonderful and dedicated group of professionals."