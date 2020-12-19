New Tennis Australia Code of Behaviour National Policy

As we continue to prepare for the return of Australian Ranking Tournaments from 1 January 2021, Tennis Australia has released a new Code of Behaviour National Policy.
The new Code of Behaviour can be found here along with a helpful summary document here.
Key points to note include:
- Expected Behaviours (page 5)
- This new section outlines the expectations for participants, and applies to both players and their entourage.
- Code Violation - Late Withdrawal and/or Failure to Complete Match or Tournament (page 9)
- Have now been combined into one code violation and players will be permitted four (4) Late Withdrawal and/or Failure to Complete Match or Tournament code violations in total in a calendar year without incurring disciplinary points
- Administering Code Violations (page 14)
- Tennis Australia has adopted the ITF Point Penalty Schedule were a player will be issued with a Warning - Point Penalty - Game Penalty as opposed to a first offence, second offence
- Disciplinary Points restructure (page 11)
- A player will no longer lose Australian Ranking points when reaching three or six disciplinary points
- A new suspension table has been created to outline when a suspension will be activated and after how many disciplinary points have been accumulated
- Disciplinary Review Panel (page 12)
- The Disciplinary Review Panel (DRP) will review behavioural incidences that will be referred to them on a case-by-case basis
This new Code of Behaviour is effective immediately.
If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the Tournaments team in your state/territory or the Tennis Australia Tournaments team via email: tournaments@tennis.com.au.