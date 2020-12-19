New Tennis Australia Code of Behaviour National Policy

As we continue to prepare for the return of Australian Ranking Tournaments from 1 January 2021, Tennis Australia has released a new Code of Behaviour National Policy.

The new Code of Behaviour can be found here along with a helpful summary document here.

Key points to note include:

Expected Behaviours (page 5) This new section outlines the expectations for participants, and applies to both players and their entourage.

Code Violation - Late Withdrawal and/or Failure to Complete Match or Tournament (page 9) Have now been combined into one code violation and players will be permitted four (4) Late Withdrawal and/or Failure to Complete Match or Tournament code violations in total in a calendar year without incurring disciplinary points

Administering Code Violations (page 14) Tennis Australia has adopted the ITF Point Penalty Schedule were a player will be issued with a Warning - Point Penalty - Game Penalty as opposed to a first offence, second offence

Disciplinary Points restructure (page 11) A player will no longer lose Australian Ranking points when reaching three or six disciplinary points A new suspension table has been created to outline when a suspension will be activated and after how many disciplinary points have been accumulated

Disciplinary Review Panel (page 12) The Disciplinary Review Panel (DRP) will review behavioural incidences that will be referred to them on a case-by-case basis



This new Code of Behaviour is effective immediately.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the Tournaments team in your state/territory or the Tennis Australia Tournaments team via email: tournaments@tennis.com.au.