2020 Junior Teams Carnival cancelled

Tennis Queensland has to announce that the 2020 edition of the QLD Junior Teams Carnival will not be held. The decision was taken by the Tennis Queensland board in accordance to the previous cancellation of all Australian Ranking tournaments for the remainder of 2020. COVID-19 developments and restrictions, uncertainty about border status and considerations about the safety of all participants made this decision necessary. The Tennis Queensland Match Play team looks forward to welcoming players and teams from all across Queensland and the country back in 2021.