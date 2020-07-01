Universal Tennis Rating is here!

Tennis Australia has partnered with Universal Tennis, the company behind the Universal Tennis Rating (UTR), to bring you a global tennis rating system and events across Australia.

UTR provides analytics and insights on your performance including match results and tournaments played. Activate your UTR for free to see how you fare against the pros and players from all around the world. If you have played in Tennis Australia tournaments, you may already have a UTR.

Missing watching the tennis? Players from across Australia are taking part in the UTR Pro Tennis Series in the lead up to the US Open and Roland Garros. Tune in to watch the pros to get your sport fix.

