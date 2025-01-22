Tennis Australia has received almost one million dollars to support more women and girls to play tennis and enjoy the mental and health benefits sport provides.

Melbourne, VIC, Australia, 22 January 2025 | Tennis Australia

The Albanese Government has provided $992,000 to deliver programs in up to 60 clubs to improve the participation and retention of women and girls from Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD) communities.

The funding is provided under the participation and equipment stream of the government’s $200 million Play Our Way Program to remove barriers faced by women and girls in sport.

From July 2025, Tennis Australia will work with up to 60 tennis clubs across Australia, supervising tailored measures in each club to assist 30 CALD women and girls on average.

“Equality, inclusion and diversity – both on and off the court – are at the heart of everything we do. This additional funding from the Government will support our ongoing work with women and girls in tennis – now with a focus on culturally diverse communities,” Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said.

“The funding will help break down barriers, create lasting opportunities and inspire the next generation of players from all backgrounds to reach their full potential in tennis and beyond.”

Minister for Sport Anika Wells added: “Despite Australia’s proud history in women’s tennis, too many women and girls are either not trying the sport or dropping out as they get into their late teens. We need more people from more diverse backgrounds playing more sport.

“This investment could help us develop a Brisbane 2032 Olympian or Paralympian to challenge for a tennis medal.

“Playing tennis and other sport has great benefits for our health and mental health as individuals, and also brings people and communities together. This Play Our Way program will make it safer and easier for women and girls from all backgrounds to get active with tennis.”

The program aims to support 1800 CALD women and girls. From over 600 applications, Tennis Australia was one of 124 sporting organisations awarded funding under the Play Our Way participation and equipment stream.

The additional funding will support the work already done as part of Tennis Australia’s Women & Girls Strategy – which was developed three years ago with a vision that there are no limits for women and girls on and off the court.

Thursday 23 January will be Women and Girls Day at the Australian Open – a celebration of women and girls in tennis, headlined by our 9th AO Inspirational Series.