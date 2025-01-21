Esna Boyd, a pioneering champion of women’s tennis who featured in the first Australasian women's final, takes her place in the Australian Tennis Hall of Fame.

Melbourne, Australia, 21 January 2025 | Michael Sexton

A century after she played in the first Australasian women’s final, Esna Boyd has taken her place among the immortals by being inducted into the Australian Tennis Hall of Fame.

A ceremony at Rod Laver Arena announcing her elevation was overseen by her three granddaughters, who had made the long trip from the UK to honour their famous ancestor.

“We are incredibly proud. We have always known and cherished her memory but now her fame and achievements have exploded, and it is really exciting and a privilege for three members of the family to be part of it,’ said Vicki Wienand.

Esna Boyd first came to notice by winning the Victorian Schoolgirls’ Championships in 1918. Her rise as a player was in parallel with the formalisation of women’s tennis in Australia. Esna reached the final of the first seven women’s singles finals – eventually taking the title in 1927 when she charged through the tournament dropping only one set.

Her collection of trophies grew to eight Australian titles (one singles, four doubles, three mixed doubles) plus multiple state titles in Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia.

The esteemed player and coach Pat O’Hara Wood wrote that her game was based around a powerful forehand that he described as “a round-arm sweep made with the whole of her arm with practically no wrist action, and which gets the whole weight of her body.”

In 1925, Esna was selected for the first Australian women’s team to go overseas and play at Wimbledon. The Victorian was captain of the second tour in 1928. That year, the influential tennis writer A. Wallis Myers in The Daily Telegraph ranked Esna in the world’s top 10.

The tours were gruelling but served their purpose in elevating the standard of the Australian’s play. Esna returned with a hardened attitude and appealed to future generations to concentrate on their backhands and experiment with different grips. Her ambition was to help produce the first Australian woman to be a world champion.

“We are all good fighters,” she wrote after the 1928 tour, “but we must practise more aggressive tactics before we can beat the world’s best.”

It was on this tour that her life took a dramatic turn when she met Angus Robertson. The couple were married in 1929 and Esna moved to Scotland to start a family. Tennis was not forgotten though, as she won six Scottish Hardcourt titles, including one in which she competed while three months pregnant.

“Her son Bill was always tickled at the thought that he had helped her win the Scottish championships,” said Esna’s daughter-in-law Mary Robertson. “I thought it was frightful.”

When the Tennis Australia Awards Committee (made up of past players and officials) voted to induct Esna, the search went out for relatives. Esna had only one sibling, a sister, who had remained in Australia but who had no children and so the net was cast globally. Eventually, contact was made with Tom Nicoll in Scotland who confirmed he was a great-grandson and news quickly spread among the clan.

“We are bursting with pride but showing it in a suitably restrained fashion,” laughed grandson Angus Nicoll. “We knew she was a champion, but we didn’t realise how much of a champion she was.”

The spoils and memorabilia from Esna’s career are scattered among the family and so members gathered them all together in Glasgow where they admired freshly polished silverware, looked at old photographs and dusted off match reports and diaries.

“She was impressive, adventurous, talented and quite pioneering and that is inspiring to all of us really, especially me and my sister,” Ms Wienand said.

In a short amount of time after hearing the news, Esna’s three granddaughters decided to make the trek from wintry Scotland to summery Melbourne so they could be at the ceremony.

The women gathered on centre court and unveiled a bust of their famous grandmother that is now permanently displayed in Garden Square at Melbourne Park.

Australian Tennis Hall of Fame

2025: Esna Boyd

2024: Lleyton Hewitt

2023: James Outram (JO) Anderson

2022: Maude Margaret Molesworth and Joan Hartigan

2021: Mary Carter Reitano

2020: John Fitzgerald

2019: Dianne (Fromholtz) Balestrat

2018: Jan (Lehane) O’Neill

2017: Beryl (Penrose) Collier

2016: Rex Hartwig

2015: David Hall

2014: Kerry (Melville) Reid

2013: Judy Dalton

2012: Ken Fletcher

2011: Owen Davidson

2010: Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde

2009: Wendy Turnbull

2008: Pat Rafter

2007: Mark Edmondson

2006: Daphne Akhurst

2005: Australian Open Centenary

2004: Brian Tobin

2003: Pat Cash

2002: Mervyn Rose and Thelma (Coyne) Long

2001: Mal Anderson and Nancye (Wynne) Bolton

2000: Ken McGregor

1999: Australia inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame

1998: John Newcombe, Tony Roche, Lesley (Turner) Bowrey, Adrian Quist

1997: Fred Stolle, Jack Crawford, Gerald Patterson

1996: Frank Sedgman, John Bromwich, Sir Norman Brookes, Ashley Cooper, Harry Hopman

1995: Lew Hoad, Ken Rosewall

1994: Roy Emerson, Evonne Goolagong Cawley, Neale Fraser

1993: Rod Laver, Margaret Smith (Court)

> View: Australian Tennis Hall of Fame