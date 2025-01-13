Juniors who triumphed at the Australian Rafa Nadal Masters event in Melbourne earned the opportunity to train at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Spain later this year.

Melbourne, Australia, 13 January 2025 | Tennis Australia

Four Aussie juniors will head to the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca later this year after winning their respective age groups at the Australian Rafa Nadal Masters event last week in Melbourne.

The winners represent four different states across Australia, with Jocelyn Jia (Vic) and Sebastian Lavarato (NSW) triumphant in the 12/u event, and Isabel Cairns (Vic) and Antoni Luo (Qld) taking home the trophies in the 14/u finals.

All four players receive a once-in-a-lifetime trip to train at the Rafa Nadal Academy for two weeks in Spain later this year.

“We had a brilliant week here in Melbourne for the Rafa Nadal Tour Australian Masters , with 64 players turning out to compete for a chance to win a trip to Mallorca in Spain to train at one of the best academies in the world,” said Australian Rafa Nadal Tour Masters organiser David Boyes.

All competitors were invited to the Masters after winning their respective tournaments or being awarded the Values Trophy at one of the eight Rafa Nadal Tour state events held in 2024.

> RELATED: Promising juniors visit Rafa Nadal Academy in Spain

Players participated in the Masters event held from 6-10 January at Royal Park Tennis Club in Parkville. On the final afternoon the playing group had a coaching Clinic at Melbourne Park with coaches attached to the Rafa Nadal Academy.

“It was such a great experience for our players who came from every state and territory,” Boyes added.

“Rafa’s retirement last year was sad news for everyone in tennis, but he remains a great inspiration for a lot of our young players in both attitude and behaviour, and I’m sure they will remember this week for a long time.”