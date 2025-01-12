John Newcombe, who celebrates the 50th anniversary of his second Australian Open title this year, is honoured on the AO 2025 match coin.

Melbourne, Australia, 12 January 2025 | Tennis Australia

Seven-time Grand Slam singles champion John Newcombe is featured on the official Australian Open 2025 match coin to mark the 50th anniversary of his second Australian Open singles triumph in 1975.

Used prior to every match across the summer of tennis and the Australian Open, the coin was launched by Newcombe himself alongside a group of lucky Hot Shots Tennis players.

Newcombe was joined by seven-year-old Ivy from Parkes, NSW to toss the coin prior to the first match on Rod Laver Arena for AO 2025, between world No.5 Qinwen Zheng and Anca Todoni.

The warm reception from fans in the stands of RLA was a fitting celebration of Newcombe’s legendary career and his lasting impact on the sport.

John Newcombe joins us for the first official toss of his own coin at #AO2025 on RLA 🪙 pic.twitter.com/i2EPb9Msln — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 12, 2025

Newcombe, renowned for his powerful serve, precise volleys, and fierce competitiveness, is a beloved figure in Australian tennis history. Across his illustrious career, Newcombe secured seven Grand Slam singles titles, including two Australian Open crowns (1973, 1975). His doubles achievements remain unparalleled, with 17 Grand Slam titles and a record-breaking partnership with Tony Roche that redefined the sport.

“It’s an incredible honour to be featured on this year’s Australian Open coin,” Newcombe said.

“The Australian Open holds a special place in my heart, and it’s wonderful to connect my memories of this tournament with the young kids stepping onto the court for the first time.

“Tennis is a sport that brings people together, and seeing the passion in these young players reminds me of why I fell in love with the game all those years ago.”

A Member of the Order of Australia and an inductee into both the Australian and International Tennis Halls of Fame, Newcombe also captained Australia’s Davis Cup team to victory in 1999, further cementing his place in the nation’s tennis legacy.

Throughout AO 2025, more than 200 Tennis Hot Shots and Super 10 development athletes will take part in the ceremonial coin toss on Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena, John Cain Arena, and Kia Arena, creating unforgettable moments with the world’s best players.

Tennis Australia Chief Tennis Officer Tom Larner emphasised the significance of celebrating Newcombe’s achievements and the opportunity for the next generation.

“John Newcombe is one of Australia’s greatest sporting icons,” Larner said.

“Honouring him on the AO 2025 coin celebrates not only his incredible career but also his contributions to inspiring generations of tennis players.

“The coin is a symbol of our commitment to connecting the next generation of players with the rich history of tennis, creating lasting memories for kids who are just beginning their journey in the sport.”

For more information on Hot Shots Tennis, visit hotshots.tennis.com.au.