Amateur tennis players set for inaugural AO 1 Point Slam
Amateur entrants into the first AO 1 Point Slam range in age from 15-72 and hail from Victoria, New South Wales, Western Australia and the Australian Capital Territory.
Melbourne, VIC, Australia, 8 January 2025 | Tennis Australia
Local tennis players who have dreamt of facing off against the world’s best on the biggest stage will take to the court tomorrow for the inaugural AO 1 Point Slam.
Taking place on KIA Arena, the AO 1 Point Slam will see one lucky winner take home $60,000 in prize money and the ultimate bragging rights.
The event will feature 16 amateur players – eight men and eight women – who will take on the pros. Whoever wins the point, wins the match and progresses to the next round. The player that loses the point is knocked out.
The amateur field ranges in age from 15 to 72, hailing from Victoria, New South Wales, Western Australia and the Australian Capital Territory. Aggressive all court players, serve volleyers, self-confessed hacks and those who play a more ‘graceful game’ will all feature as part of the draw.
Oldest competitor Bruce Saunders’ career was cut short by a shoulder injury, but he is back playing Senior Masters singles tournaments after 40 years.
“I am looking forward just being out there and hitting with somebody that is as good as I wanted to get when I was younger. Oh, I hope they take it easy on me!”
Shepparton’s Olivia Quigley has hit the court at the Australian Open before, not as a player but as a ballkid for the 2016 final between Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.
Andrew Carter, Mount Waverley Vic, has pledged to donate the $60,000 prizemoney to his home club of 25+ years, MCC Glen Iris Valley.
And after years of attending the AO together Paul Fitzgerald entered the competition with the hope that he would be able to create one final amazing AO memory with his terminally ill father.
The AO 1 Point Slam amateur field includes:
Zahra Arthur, 20, Mount Martha, Vic
Kelsey Bail, 31, Chirnside Park, Vic
Andrew Carter, 37, Mount Waverley, Vic
James Dimauro, 40, Warrnambool, Vic
Paul Fitzgerald, 56, Airport West, Vic
John Hampson, 43, Eltham North, Vic
Naima Luthra, 17, Beaumaris, Vic
Nelson Parker, 35, Ngunnawal, ACT
Noah Pociask, 15, Port Macquarie, NSW
Olivia Quigley, 24, Shepparton, Vic
Matthew Riley, 28, Diggers Rest, Vic
Bruce Saunders, 72, Blackburn, Vic
Allyson Schumacher, 53, Eglinton, NSW
Ksenija Varesanovic, 25, Moe, Vic
Paige Williamson, 18, Wundowie, WA
Lauren Yarrow, 31, Mildura, Vic
