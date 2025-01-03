The Australian Open is calling on all local tennis players who have ever dreamed of facing off against the world’s best on the biggest stage.

Entries for the AO 1 Point Slam open today and provide club and community players the chance to battle it out against their tennis idols in the hope of taking home $60,000 in prize money and the ultimate bragging rights.

Taking place on Kia Arena, the event will feature 16 amateur players – eight men and eight women – selected to play 16 pros in the first round. Whoever wins the point, wins the match and progresses to the next round. The player that loses the point is knocked out.

“We are very excited to launch the AO 1 Point Slam during AO Opening Week,” Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said.

“This is an incredible opportunity to connect our grassroots tennis community to Grand Slam glory. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience for club players to step onto the big stage and compete against their idols, and it’s the perfect illustration of how AO Opening Week brings fans closer to the players than ever before.

“This event is a celebration of the millions of Australians who love tennis and compete at the grassroots level. It’s for anyone who’s ever wondered what it’s like to face a top player or feel the pressure of serving for the match in a packed arena.

“With every point a match point, the pressure, excitement and drama could not be higher. We can’t wait to experience the energy and excitement at Kia Arena on Thursday and encourage everyone to come along and cheer for their local heroes as they take on the pros.”

Opening Week ground passes are just $15 for adults and $10 for kids. On a Ground Pass, fans can watch the champions of tomorrow battle it out in qualifying, get up close to the titans of the game as they practice on Rod Laver Arena, enjoy live music, hear directly from players, shop and sample delicious food and drinks from a huge range of outlets. Five thousand Hot Shots Tennis racquets will also be given out to kids during the week.

Go to tournaments.tennis.com.au to enter

AO 1 Point Slam fast facts

Takes place at 1pm on 9 January 2025 at Kia Arena

Accessible on a Thursday AO Opening Week ground pass or charity match ticket

32-player draw featuring 16 local club players – eight men and eight women – to face 16 pros in the first round

Coin toss determines who serves and receives at the beginning of each match

Amateurs get two serves and Pros just the one

Whoever wins the point, wins the match, and progresses to the next round. The player that loses the point is knocked out

Five rounds or 31 matches in total

Winner takes home $60,000 in prize money

The AO Opening Week presenting partner, the Herald Sun, is also offering fan and player prize packs.

How to enter

Entries open at 12pm AEDT Friday 3 January 2025 and close at 12pm AEDT on Tuesday 7 January – via tournaments.tennis.com.au

In 25 words or less, simply tell us Why you should have the chance to take on a Pro in the AO 1 Point Slam

To enter*, you must: Hold a Competitive Player Profile Be 14 years of age or older Have a current active Universal Tennis Rating of 4.0 or higher Be able to attend the event.



*Terms and Conditions apply. See Event Regulations here.

The AO Opening Week presenting partner, the Herald Sun, is offering fans and players some great prizes

Thanks to AO Opening Week presenting partner, the Herald Sun, the AO 1 Point Slam amateur competitor who makes it the furthest in the event will receive:

4 x Rod Laver Arena tickets to the Australian Open 2025 women’s final on Saturday 25 January + a 52-week Herald Sun digital subscription.

The Herald Sun is also giving the other 15 amateur competitors:

Double Ground Passes for Australian Open 2025 for + a 52-week Herald Sun digital subscription.

The prizes aren’t just restricted to competitors either with the Herald Sun offering AO 1 Point Slam attendees:

4 x Double passes to attend the Rod Laver Arena night session at Australian Open 2025 on Friday 17 January + a 52-week Herald Sun digital subscription.

2 x Family Ground Passes (4 tickets) + a 52-week Herald Sun digital subscription.

And the Herald Sun is also giving away prizes each day of AO Opening Week (Mon-Fri) at the Grand Slam Oval Fan Stage:

10 x Family Ground Passes (4 tickets) + a 52-week Herald Sun digital subscription (2 per day).

5 x Double passes to attend the Rod Laver Arena night session at Australian Open 2025 on Friday 17 January + a 52-week Herald Sun digital subscription (1 per day).

For your chance to win, get your AO Opening Week presented by Herald Sun ticket now at: ticketmaster.com.au/ausopen.

