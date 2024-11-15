Nick Kyrgios will be joined by fellow Australians Jordan Thompson, Alexei Popyrin and Ajla Tomljanovic as he returns to the tour at the 2025 Brisbane International.

Brisbane, Australia, 15 November 2024 | AAP

A pep talk at Wimbledon from former arch-rival Novak Djokovic spurred Nick Kyrgios to continue his tennis comeback, which he will officially launch at the Brisbane International next month.

Kyrgios and fellow Australians Jordan Thompson, Alexei Popyrin and Ajla Tomljanovic will all compete in the Summer of Tennis tournament, which begins on 29 December.

Kyrgios has contested just one Tour-level match since reaching the 2022 US Open quarterfinals, due to career-threatening wrist and knee injuries which required three rounds of surgery.

That New York run came six weeks after reaching the Wimbledon decider when he came closest to an elusive major crown before falling in four sets to Novak Djokovic.

The 29-year-old said he contemplated giving away tennis with his wrist super slow to heal from surgery 15 months ago.

“It was a wrist reconstruction, so there was four holes drilled in my hand, and there’s a piece of string kind of holding my wrist together and my fingers looked like sausages when I got out of the surgery,” said Kyrgios, who won the Brisbane International in 2018.

“I was in a cast for about 12 weeks, no movement, and I basically just had to relearn how to use my right wrist again, even just carrying grocery bags, anything was super painful.

“But then I started getting some real improvement at the nine-month mark … to a point where I feel like I’m playing how I was in 2022.”