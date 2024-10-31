Trailblazing jockey Michelle Payne is the latest star to declare her love for tennis in our Celebrity Match series.

Melbourne, Australia, 31 October 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Michelle Payne is a history-making jockey.

She is the first and only woman to win the prestigious Melbourne Cup, riding Prince of Penzance to victory in 2015. In her winners’ speech, Payne famously proclaimed: “I want to say to everyone else, get stuffed, because they think women aren’t strong enough but we just beat the world.”

That historic triumph was later turned into a feature film, Ride Like a Girl, which was released in 2019.

In our Celebrity Match series, Payne reveals she is also a passionate tennis fan …

We often see you at the Australian Open. What do you enjoy about the event?

I absolutely love everything about it to be honest. Every year it comes around, I can’t take my eyes off the tv screens and to be there, at any time, is just an absolute treat.

What makes the tournament so special?

Every year there’s a story, that’s what makes it so incredible. And watching the players out there battling alone, it’s just phenomenal.

What are your earliest tennis memories?

We watched the Australian Open from when we were really, really young, from as young as I can remember. Back to watching Lleyton Hewitt.

What are your favourite tennis memories?

I’ve been lucky enough to meet some amazing players like Serena Williams and Roger Federer, who are two of my heroes. I was also lucky enough to meet Andre Agassi at a charity event one time.

